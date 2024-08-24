Jennifer Lopez Could ‘Snap’ If Ben Affleck Does This 1 Thing: Report

Jennifer Lopez could “snap” if Ben Affleck pushes her too far, according to In Touch.

“Jen feels like Ben messed with her head. If he pushes her too far, she’ll snap,” In Touch reported on August 22. The source added that Lopez’s biggest worry is Affleck dating and moving on too soon.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy, so there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date,” the source told In Touch. “But J. Lo has put Ben on notice that if he reactivates his Raya profile or goes too far down the path of chasing tail, the gloves will come off.”

TMZ first reported that Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ‘Very Different People,’ Reports Say

A source told People Magazine that the couple’s problems revolve around the fact that they have very different personalities.

“They are very different people,” the source told People. “She’s super public and wants to go out, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

What they do share in common is a love for their blended family, People reported. Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Family is very important to them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end,” the source said to People.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Discussed Their Differences in Her Documentary

In her documentary about her romances, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” both Affleck and Lopez also discussed their areas of incompatibility.

In that documentary, both attributed their failed engagement 20 years before to the glare of publicity that surrounded them. Affleck admitted that he is less comfortable with public attention than Lopez is, saying he prefers to keep his relationships private.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,'” the actor said in the documentary. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.'”

However, he also said in the documentary that he had realized this was an unfair thing to put on Lopez, and he indicated that he was trying to compromise on this point. For her part, Lopez did not seem to be putting the brakes on drawing public attention to the fledgling marriage.

Rather, she made her love story with Affleck a focal point of a movie, the documentary, and a now-canceled tour. Lopez said in the documentary that Affleck understood that she was an artist and so he accepted this even though he wasn’t very comfortable with being Lopez’s “muse.”

Lopez also married Affleck in two separate weddings, one in Las Vegas and one in Georgia, and then set off on a honeymoon with him that was photographed extensively by the paparazzi. The documentary also revealed that Lopez had left Affleck’s love letters and emails to her in the studio for people to rifle through.