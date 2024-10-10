Jennifer Lopez Bikini Photo Shoot Slammed as ‘Desperate,’ Embarrassing

Some fans weren’t thrilled with a bikini photo shoot that accompanied Jennifer Lopez’s wide-ranging Q and A with Interview Magazine, with some deriding the look as “desperate” and “embarrassing.”

“I’ve never seen anything more desperate than and aging celeb after a divorce. What is this?” wrote one person on X, sharing two photos from the shoot. “AND what’s this? Resort Wear? Zebra bikini w Snake boots, around the pool or beach? 55yo #JenniferLopez photo shot about How she is afraid, lost & lonely she is without ex, #BenAffleck.”

Other fans chimed in on the comment thread, criticizing the photo of Lopez in the Zebra bikini.

“Imagine being like 60 years old rich and still feeling need to take off all your clothes for attention. Rather embarrassing,” another person wrote on X.

“Those boots are a fashion abomination,” wrote another X user.

In the interview, Lopez opened up about her insecurities, her pain, and her efforts to learn how to be alone without a relationship. Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, her fourth husband, on August 20, according to TMZ, which reported that the couple separated in April.

The caption on the photo, which ran with her interview in Interview Magazine, says, “Bikini Tom Ford. Vintage Earrings Beladora. Necklaces and Bracelet Cartier. Shoes Balenciaga.”

Jennifer Lopez Explained in the Interview That She Has Dealt Her Whole Life With Not Feeling ‘Like You’re Enough’

In the article by Interview, Lopez did not mention Affleck by name, but she made it clear that she’s had a tough summer.

She explained to Interview that she has struggled with insecurities that date to her childhood. The interview was a continuation of a self-discovery journey Lopez has been on, as her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” also dealt with her quest to understand her trail of broken relationships, although, at that time, she was still together with Affleck.

“My whole life has been proving my enoughness. Dealing with feeling like you’re enough, from when you’re very young, is something that you don’t figure out for a long time because you’re not looking at yourself like that,” she told Interview.

She added, “The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.”

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Love in the Interview

Lopez told Interview that she went through a lot of pain recently, but she said she has learned a lot about love.

“Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing. You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries,” she told Interview.

Of the pain she’s gone through, she told the interviewer, “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”