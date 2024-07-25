Jennifer Lopez Issues Statement to Fans

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24, 2024. The “Marry Me” actress posted a lengthy message to her fans to thank them for their well wishes on her special day.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much,” she captioned an Instagram post.

In the photos accompanying the post, Lopez wore mint green pajamas and posed in front of a three-tier birthday cake.

The message comes after weeks of rumors that Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are on the outs. Reports have indicated that the two have decided to end their 2-year marriage, though neither have addressed the status of their relationship.

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Message on Instagram

Lopez got sentimental with her fans and took a moment to thank them for their love and support over the years.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she wrote. She went on to thank fans for “always” being there for her.

Many fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“We love you Jen ! You deserve the best,” one person wrote.

“Your caption made me emotional, you are so important to so many people out there and its nice to see were important to you too,” someone else said.

“Your caption make me cry. We love you so much. Always here for you,” a third comment read.

Jennifer Lopez Shared a Selfie on Her Birthday

In addition to posting a lengthy message to her fans, Lopez also shared a new selfie on her Instagram feed on her birthday.

“This Is Me…Now,” she captioned the post, adding the birthday cake emoji.

In the snap, JLo wore a white one-piece bathing suit. She complimented her look with gold jewelry, including some chunky bracelets, a pair of thick hoop earrings, and a gold ring on her pointer finger. Missing from the image was her engagement ring from Affleck.

Days prior, Lopez celebrated her birthday with a Bridgerton themed soiree. Many of her closest family and friends were in attendance, but Affleck was not, per People magazine. Over the past few weeks, Lopez has been stating in the Hamptons while Affleck is back in Los Angeles.

