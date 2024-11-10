Jennifer Lopez Photographed With ‘Hunky’ Bodyguard: Report

Jennifer Lopez was photographed holding hands with a “handsome bodyguard,” although it appeared she was just trying to keep her balance as she got out of a vehicle, according to Page Six.

Still, the bodyguard’s good looks are generating headlines. Page Six published photos in London that showed Lopez, 55, getting out of a vehicle while “grabbing onto the muscular blond man’s hand to help her balance.” Page Six also described the bodyguard, who was not identified, as “hunky.”

Photos of Lopez and the bodyguard also hit X.

Lopez was in London to do promotional events for her new movie “Unstoppable,” according to Page Six. Her estranged husband Ben Affleck co-produced the movie about a wrestler with one leg but was not seen at the events.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage on August 20, according to TMZ. TMZ reported that Lopez did not have a prenuptial agreement, and she did not have a lawyer to file the paperwork, which indicated the couple had separated in April.

The Bodyguard Is a Relatively ‘New Addition’ to Jennifer Lopez’s Security Team, a Report Says

DailyMail.com reported that the bodyguard has been with Lopez for at least a year protecting her; it’s just that he hasn’t emerged in the news until now.

“He is a new addition to her security team, but he is not the only one. She has several security guards around her whenever she goes out, they are just hard to see,” a source told DailyMail.com.

“He has been with Lopez for a year now and he supports her when she has Amazon projects,” DailyMail’s source reported, as the movie is being created for Amazon Prime. DailyMail.com called the bodyguard a “new face,” and reported that he is married but did not give his name.

Jennifer Lopez Wore Backless Black Boots & a Double-Breasted Coat in the Photos

Lopez was attending an “Unstoppable” event in the white double-breasted coat with backless black boots when she was photographed with the bodyguard, according to photos published by Getty Images. The event occurred on November 7.

The boots retail on the Dior website for $2,490.

Dior sells the jacket that Lopez wore for $4,700. “Unveiled at the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show, the double-breasted coat is a contemporary and elegant design. Crafted in ecru virgin wool and silk gabardine, it features a fitted silhouette with flap pockets and a martingale belt. The coat will elevate any outfit with a touch of refinement,” the website description reads.

Lopez posted a series of photos to her Instagram page showcasing her wearing different dresses during her time in London. One picture showed her posing in a leopard-print outfit with boots in front of an iconic movie poster and another set of pictures showed her posing in a black dress.

She also wore a white turtleneck style dress for one of the events in England, her Instagram page reveals. Lopez posted a video showing her sitting in the back of a car wearing the white dress.