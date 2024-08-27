Jennifer Lopez’s Next Celebrity Boyfriend Predicted by Betting Odds Site

A betting odds site is giving Eminem the best chance of being Jennifer Lopez’s next relationship.

According to the website BetOnline, after Eminem, the celebrities predicted to date Lopez next are Alex Rodriguez, The Weeknd, David Gandy, Bad Bunny, Shaboozey, Matthew McConaughey, Bruno Mars, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.

However, it’s hard to see McConaughey dating Lopez as he appears to be happily married. Lopez was previously engaged to Rodriguez, and a comment he made on his Instagram story after Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck raised some eyebrows.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” it said, according to E! News. The story is no longer visible on Rodriguez’s Instagram page.

Eminem Said Previously That Dating Is ‘Tough’

Eminem is also divorced; he married his ex-wife Kim twice and divorced her twice, according to In Touch Weekly.

“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” he told Vulture in 2017 when asked if he dated.

In that interview, he said he has met people on Tinder, Grindr, and in strip clubs in the past. “What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me,” he told the site. He said in that interview that he was not lonely.

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Relieved” After Filing for Divorce From Ben Affleck, Reports Say

A source told People Magazine that Lopez did not want the divorce from Affleck but is now relieved since filing papers for it on August 20. The couple was married for two years and famously reunited after becoming engaged and breaking up 20 years before.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” the source told People. “She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

“After filing for divorce, she seems relieved,” the source added to People.

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision,” the source told People. “She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top.”

A source told US Weekly that Affleck is currently not dating anybody, although Page Six reported that he was seen hanging out with Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Ben is not dating Kick,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that Affleck “might know her in passing” but is “not dating anyone.”