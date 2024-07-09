Jennifer Lopez Sends Unexpected Message as Divorce Chatter Intensifies

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split rumors are still circulating. The former “American Idol” judge and the “Argo” actor were apart for the Fourth of July holiday, which only caused said rumors to intensify.

However, as JLo enjoyed some fun in the sun in the Hamptons, she was seen wearing her wedding ring — and a special piece of jewelry that was undoubtedly a nod to her husband. According to photos supplied by Page Six, Lopez wore a bracelet that had a “B” charm on it. The chunky bracelet adorned Lopez’s left wrist when she stepped out on July 5.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating more than 20 years ago, but broke things off due to pressure from the media. They reconnected in April 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Though the two have seemed very loved up over the past two years, rumors that things aren’t going well have been abundant in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Both Wore Their Wedding Rings

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have responded to the split rumors head on. However, they were both seen wearing their wedding rings over the holiday weekend.

Lopez shared some pictures on Instagram in which her large diamond ring was clearly visible on her left ring finger.

“Happy Fourth,” she captioned a post that included a few photos of her posing. Meanwhile, Affleck was back in Los Angeles, spending some time with his three kids over summer break. As seen in photos uploaded by the Daily Mail, Affleck walked down the sidewalk with his arm around his daughter, Violet, and he was wearing his wedding band.

As far as Lopez’s “B” charm goes, there isn’t anyone else in her immediate family with a “B” initial; her mom’s name is Guadalupe, her father’s is David, and her kids are named Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez’s Pal May Have Posted a Cryptic Quote

Lopez spent some quality time with pal Stevie Mackey, a well-known vocal coach, while visiting the Hamptons. The two were seen hanging around town and even posed for a photo on matching cream-colored bicycles.

“Good times, good friends, good wheels,” Mackey captioned an Instagram post on July 6. In the snap, Lopez gave the camera a sultry stare. She was dressed in white slacks, white sneakers, and a black, long-sleeved top. She wore her long hair up in a ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum; she put on a pair of dangle earrings and didn’t leave the house without her wedding ring.

After sharing the post, Mackey took to his Instagram Stories to share a quote.

“Life is like riding a bicycle,” the quote began. “In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving,” the quote continued.

As all of this conflicting stuff continues, TMZ has reported that Lopez and Affleck have been living separately. Last month, the outlet reported that the couple listed their $60 million Beverly Hills home for sale for $65 million.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told Us Weekly in May.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe Split After Confusing Video