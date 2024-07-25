Jennifer Lopez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Her Private Party Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has posted a video to her Instagram page that gives a behind-the-scenes peek into her private birthday party, which was based on the Netflix series, “Bridgerton.”

Her husband Ben Affleck did not attend the Bridgerton-themed pre-birthday party, according to People Magazine.

The video, which she posted to her Instagram page on July 25, shows Lopez wearing two different ball gowns similar to those that characters wear in the popular show. A horse and carriage also made an appearance in the video, along with a large cake, and the video shows her blowing out the candles. There’s even a throne in the video.

According to CNN, the bash “looked to be filled with drama and opulence” and was “elaborate,” featuring musical “stylings” similar to the “Bridgerton” show. “As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises,” the Netflix blurb for the show reads. The Mirror reported that Lopez appeared to be modeling herself after Queen Charlotte in the show.

“Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all,” Lopez wrote with the post. One scene in the video shows Lopez singing for her party guests.

Jennifer Lopez Had a ‘Great Weekend’ Even Though Ben Affleck Wasn’t There, Reports Say

The party was held on Sunday, July 21, several days before Lopez’s actual birthday on July 24. She turned 55 years old.

Affleck’s lack of attendance comes as rumors continue to swirl that the couple’s marriage is in trouble. TMZ reported in early June that divorce was “imminent,” with Lopez and Affleck now living apart and trying to sell their marital mansion. Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed their marital troubles; however, she has launched into a summer of vacations without him, posting solitary shots on Instagram.

“She had a great weekend with family and friends,” a source told People. “She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood.”

The source told People that Lopez’s summer hasn’t turned out “exactly what she originally planned” but indicated she’s trying to make “the best of it.”

Jennifer Lopez Also Thanked Her Fans for Their Birthday Wishes

Lopez posted a lengthy message to her Instagram page that thanks her fans for their birthday wishes. “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote.

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much. 🤍🙏🏼” the post says.

It continues,