Jennifer Lopez’s Summer Has Been an Unexpected Change of Plans: Report

Jennifer Lopez has been spending her summer traveling and being outdoors. She flew across the pond for a short vacation in Italy before heading to Paris for the Dior fashion show in June.

From there, JLo headed to the Hamptons where she spent Fourth of July weekend, her two-year wedding anniversary, and her 55th birthday. The issue being is that Lopez has done all of these things without her husband, Ben Affleck.

“Her summer isn’t exactly what she originally had planned, but she’s making the best of it. She’s always grateful for family time,” a source told People magazine.

Lopez and Affleck haven’t been seen in the same place together since June 12. According to TMZ, the two attended Affleck’s son’s graduation, though they didn’t arrive together. The outlet reports that Lopez and Affleck were separated throughout the event.

Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be on Tour

Indeed Lopez’s summer 2024 was slated to look much different than it does. The “Marry Me” star had booked a tour that was scheduled to begin in late June in Orlando, Florida, but she canceled the whole thing about a month prior.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time,” Lopez wrote on her subscription-only site, On the JLo, according to Variety.

There have been plenty of rumors about why Lopez canceled her summer tour. Some fans believe it was due to low ticket sales while others think it’s because she’d been having issues in her marriage. Lopez never spoke out directly about the reason behind the canceled tour.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” according to Live Nation (via E! News).

Jennifer Lopez Held a Birthday Brunch in the Hamptons

Instead of jumping on a tour bus and heading to a new city, Lopez has been hanging out on Long Island. In fact, she held a birthday brunch on July 21.

Lopez spent the day with close family and friends, including her son, Max, 16, her sister Lynda, her manager Benny Medina, and a few others. The group dined at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton, New York, and enjoyed a special menu created by the eatery’s owner, Chef Joe Isidori.

“Having the kind words and support of Jennifer has been an amazing experience. She has been very gracious, lovely and supportive about our restaurant, especially the food,” Isidori told People magazine of the outing.

“At the table, she and her guests said, ‘This food is banging!’ and Jennifer responded ‘Right? I know!’ Our team sang her a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’ It was really fun,” he added.

One day prior, Lopez hosted a “Bridgerton”-themed party in the Hamptons. In photos uploaded by Page Six, fans got a good look at some of the timepiece gowns the women wore to the soiree. Those closest to Lopez were on-hand to celebrate her, including her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, but there was no sign of Affleck.

