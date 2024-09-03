Jennifer Lopez ‘Spent a Lot of Time’ Trying to Help Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, and new details about why their marriage didn’t work are starting to come out. There have been reports that the “Argo” director has a “darkness” that ultimately caused a breakdown in the marriage.

Now, a source tells People magazine that Lopez “did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed.” In the story published on August 27, a source made it sound like JLo was more of a mother to Affleck at times.

“The way she cared for him was almost childlike. Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything,” the source added.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

Ben Affleck’s First Marriage May Have Ended for Similar Reasons

A source previously told Page Six that Affleck’s “darkness” couldn’t be fixed by his first wife, Jennifer Garner, either.

“All the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the source said, adding that Lopez “gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”

Meanwhile, another source told People that Affleck “doesn’t have good coping skills.”

“He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him. But more often, he’s upset or frustrated,” the source continued, adding, “Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on. He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.”

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 through 2018 and have three kids together.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce After Ben Affleck Showed no Signs of Wanting to Reconcile

By the time Lopez filed for divorce in August, rumors that her marriage was over had been circulating for months. In an article published on August 21, a source told People magazine that JLo was basically waiting for Affleck to give her some sort of sign that he wanted to fix things. That sign, however, never came.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” the source said.

After spending weeks away from Affleck, Lopez traveled to Los Angeles where she spent some five hours at Affleck’s place in Brentwood, according to the New York Post. Prior to that, JLo was seen at Garner’s home. About one week later, Lopez filed for divorce.

The “On the Floor” singer has yet to speak publicly about her divorce from Affleck, though she has been active on social media.

