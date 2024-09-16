Jennifer Lopez Photos in ‘Revenge Crop’ Make Waves Amid Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez wore what Marie Claire has dubbed a “revenge crop” when she reunited with estranged husband Ben Affleck for the first time publicly since her August divorce filing.

Marie Claire called the cropped sweater that Lopez wore on September 14 for lunch with Affleck and their kids “another so-called ‘revenge’ look.” Marie Claire shared a link to a “commando mock neck crop top,” which retails for $108 through Nordstrom. Lopez paired the look with dark flared denim jeans.

Lopez accessorized the look with a “crocodile Birkin Bag, valued at upwards of $89,000,” Marie Claire reported.

The crop top look comes after Marie Claire and other sites reported that Lopez wore what they are calling a “revenge dress” to the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable” in Toronto.

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed Wearing the Outfit to Have Lunch With Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

Photos show Lopez and Affleck walking into the Beverly Hills Hotel side-by-side, although they don’t engage in any public shows of affection. However, Page Six reported that they were affectionate inside the brunch, which they attended with Lopez’s kids and two of Affleck’s children.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source told Page Six.

Page Six reported that the couple also was photographed having an “intense conversation” in a car. According to Page Six, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was seen leaving the hotel after brunch as well.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Moving Ahead With Their Divorce, a Report Says

Despite the brunch together, a source told People Magazine that Affleck and Lopez are still planning on divorcing. TMZ reported on August 20 that Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage. The couple famously dated, became engaged and then broke up 20 years before, but they reunited. TMZ reported that Lopez dated their separation this time to April 26, and is not seeking spousal support. Nor did she use a lawyer for the filing, TMZ reported.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” the source told People. “[Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

The source told People Magazine that Lopez was just trying to put the kids first because the couple’s kids have become close friends in the once blended family.

“A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” the source said. Some of the photos of Affleck and Lopez at the brunch show them with some of the kids.

Despite the family get-together, Affleck has not been at Lopez’s side for professional events. When Lopez wore the silver “revenge” dress to the Toronto premiere, Affleck was not in attendance. That’s even though he co-produced her movie “Unstoppable,” People reported.