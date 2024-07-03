Jennifer Lopez Sends 4-Word Message on Crop Top Amid Divorce Speculation, Photos Show

Jennifer Lopez sent the world a four-word message on a small crop top that showed off her abs as divorce speculation continued, according to photos published by Page Six.

The photos show Lopez baring her stomach and wearing a crop top emblazoned with the phrase, “JLO BE MY MAMA.” Page Six called the shirt an “itty bitty crop top.”

Lopez wore the outfit on July 1 in New York City, People Magazine reported. Lopez’s fashion choice comes amid continued speculation that her marriage to Ben Affleck is nearing an end. In early June, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck are living apart and trying to sell their marital mansion. However, neither Lopez nor Affleck has confirmed that a divorce is happening.

British Vogue questioned whether Lopez was “revenge dressing.” The magazine reported that the crop top message could be a throwback to a 2016 Lopez song “Ain’t Your Mama,” in which the lyrics read, “I ain’t gon’ be cooking all day, I ain’t your mama / I ain’t gon’ do your laundry, I ain’t your mama.”

Jennifer Lopez Accessorized the Outfit With a $5,200 Bag & Her Wedding Ring, Reports Say

According to Page Six, the rest of Lopez’s outfit included a pink cardigan and “low-rise dirty baggy jeans by Acne Studios ($620).”

She also carried a $5,200 Dioriviera Lady Dior bag and wore white tennis shoes, according to Page Six.

Lopez was wearing her wedding ring, People reported.

A source previously told People Magazine that Lopez and Affleck are “focused on their separate lives” and do not “have any summer plans together.”

Jennifer Lopez Revealed in the Past That Her Kids Are Not Fans of Her Wearing Crop Tops

Lopez has worn crop tops before, and she told “The View” in February 2024 that her kids aren’t fans of them, according to InStyle.

In fact, over the years, she has appeared in variations of the look multiple times, a review of photos on Getty Images shows. The look is sort of a throwback to her “Jenny From the Block” days.

A source also told People that Affleck remains living alone in his Brentwood, California rental property.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” the source told People. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Page Six reported that Lopez and Affleck have started selling jointly owned artwork from their marital mansion. The couple has not been photographed together since Lopez returned from a vacation to Europe, although TMZ reported that she was seen going to Affleck’s office when she returned. Page Six also reported that the marriage has been over for months, adding that the couple broke up in March.