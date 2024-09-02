Jennifer Lopez Dances in New Photos After Ben Affleck Split

New photos show Jennifer Lopez dancing in public on an escalator in the wake of her split from estranged husband Ben Affleck, according to Page Six.

The photos, which were published by Page Six, show Lopez dancing “during a shopping trip at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles Saturday” August 31, Page Six reported.

Lopez was with her child, Emme, 16, on the shopping trip, Page Six reported.

The dancing photos come after Lopez posted a series of happy images on her Instagram page, showing her during the summer posing for selfies and with her kids.

Lopez is presenting the happy image in the wake of her August 20 divorce filing from Affleck, according to TMZ, which reported that she filed without a lawyer and is not seeking spousal support. Lopez and Affleck were married for two years.

Jennifer Lopez Posted a Collage of Photos With the Phrase, ‘Unbothered, Out of Reach & at Peace’

The same day she was spotted dancing, Lopez posted the carousel of summer photos to her Instagram page. “Oh, it’s been a summer,” she wrote.

The collage contained some inspirational quotes. “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” read one. Another reads, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

Meanwhile, Affleck’s representative has been denying rumors that he has already moved on with Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kick Kennedy. “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” the representative, Jen Allen, told People Magazine.

People also reported that, according to multiple sources, Affleck and Kennedy were “spending time together.”

Privately, Jennifer Lopez is Upset With Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Despite the happy photos, Lopez is privately disappointed in Affleck, according to People.

“It’s really hit her hard,” a source told People of the divorce. People reported that Lopez is “upset and disappointed” in Affleck.

A source also told People, “It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

Lopez presented the couple’s relationship as a grand and lasting love in a movie and documentary about her dating history.

In the documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez revealed that the couple broke up three days before their wedding 20 years before.

Lopez revealed in the documentary that she had fallen “in love with the love of my life,” and was now telling the “truth about my personal life.”

The title of the documentary came from a collection of private emails and letters that Affleck gave her with that title, and which, she revealed in the documentary, Lopez left in the studio for musicians to page through.

“The greatest love story never told and if you’re making a record about it, that’s kind of like telling it,” Affleck said in the documentary, in which he revealed that he likes public attention less than Lopez does.