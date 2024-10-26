Jennifer Lopez Wants to ‘Rebound With Hot Young Men’ After Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez is hoping to date a “parade of hot young guys” after her divorce from Ben Affleck is finalized, a new report says.

In Touch Weekly reported that Lopez is “desperately” hoping to follow in the footsteps of stars like Mariah Carey by “rebounding with hot young men.”

“She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” the source told In Touch. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.”

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, according to TMZ. She dated their date of separation to April, TMZ reported, adding that Lopez did not have a prenuptial agreement and filed the paperwork without a lawyer. Affleck was Lopez’s fourth husband after Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez’s Ego ‘Needs a Serious Reboot’ After Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Crumbled, the Report Says

The source told In Touch that Lopez wants to take a step back from “serious” dating and just have fun instead.

“Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and sexy and desirable again,” the source told the publication.

“She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on,” the source told In Touch.

“She may not want anything serious for a while but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel sexy again and forget about Ben forever,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez Said She Was Trying to Work on Being Alone

Lopez spoke about her painful summer to Interview Magazine. In that interview, she said she was not rushing to date again any time soon.

Instead, she painted herself as being on a self-journey in which she was trying to learn how to be happy without a man.

“But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'” Lopez said in that interview.

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.'”