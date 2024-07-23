Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rumored Split Brought on by ‘Deeper Issues’: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage might be over, but the reason probably isn’t what most people think.

Rumors surrounding the couple have been circulating for a couple of months and while fans might assume that the reason is that Affleck can’t deal with his wife’s level of fame, that doesn’t actually appear to be the issue.

“The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true. There are deeper issues,” a source told People magazine in an article published on July 19.

The report came days after Lopez and Affleck’s two-year wedding anniversary, which fell on July 16. Neither party publicly acknowledged the day.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Haven’t Spoken Out About Their Apparent Marital Issues

As split rumors continue to circulate, Lopez and Affleck have remained completely silent. The two have spent the past few weeks on opposite coasts, though both have been wearing their wedding rings.

When it comes to the reasons why Lopez and Affleck are staying quiet about their relationship, sources say that they are trying to protect their kids.

“Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented,” a source told People magazine in May, adding that they “still want to put the kids first.”

Meanwhile, a source shared a similar statement with Entertainment Tonight.

They “are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been,” a source told ET.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Some People Are Attacking Jennifer Lopez Online

As fans try to figure out what’s really going on with Lopez and Affleck, some have already chosen sides. On a Reddit thread started on June 1, many debated what might have gone wrong with Bennifer’s marriage.

“Non drinker JLo started up an alcohol company right after she married a recovering alcoholic. Says it all tbh,” one person wrote.

“I feel like she staged this divorce story to get out of her failed summer tour and gain sympathy. Her whole life is one glamorous act,” someone else said.

“I long ago figured out that she is addicted to the sweeping romance of it all, and the grand, romantic wedding, but beyond that she really has nothing. She’d marry anyone who promised her the above. But she just needs to work on the actual being married part and pick better partners. Get rid of the fixer-uppers,” a third Redditor added.

“Ben is an addict and his struggle with sobriety shows on his face. He has not found peace. I think he still had love for JLo and he was hoping he could learn from her ability to stay sober and be happy and fulfilled. But her lifestyle doesn’t work for him and it shows in photos. I feel bad for all of them,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Posts 5-Word Message After Wedding Anniversary