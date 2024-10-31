Jennifer Lopez ‘Abruptly’ Walks Away on Video When Questioned About Diddy

Jennifer Lopez walked away from a group of autograph seekers when she was asked a question about Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a video posted on YouTube by the site X17Onlinevideo.

“Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Ends Autograph Session When Asked About Diddy,” the headline with the video reads.

In the video, Lopez is wearing the pink miniskirt and white shirt outfit that she wore to the AFI Fest. She posted photos showing her wearing that outfit to her Instagram page on October 26.

The X17 video shows Lopez initially walking over to the ground of autograph seekers after posing for photos. She was smiling while posing for photos and then walked through a glass door toward the crowd, with a security guard leading the way. “Don’t lean,” the guard told fans as Lopez initially walked down the line signing autographs.

“Do you have any comment about P. Diddy and allegations?” a woman in the crowd asked. Right at that moment, a stony-faced Lopez abruptly turned and walked away from the crowd. Fans slammed Lopez in the comment thread for her Diddy connections.

Jennifer Lopez’s 1st Husband Says Her Relationship With Diddy Helped Cause Their Divorce

The autograph-seeking incident came just days after Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa launched a stream of accusations at her on his Instagram page relating to Diddy. Noa was Lopez’s first husband.

Lopez dated Diddy from 1999 through 2001, People Magazine reported. She went on to have three more husbands after Noa, whom she divorced in 1998 after 11 months of marriage, the Mercury News reported.

Noa also accused Diddy of interfering in his marriage with Lopez. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” Noa told Despierta América, according to a translation by Page Six, referring to his divorce from Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez Has Spoken About Her Relationship With Diddy in the Past, Saying It Was Marred by Infidelity

Although she was silent this time, Lopez has spoken out about her relationship with Diddy in the past.

In 2003, Lopez told Vibe that her relationship with Diddy was impacted by his infidelity. The article is no longer available on the Vibe site, but it’s excerpted by Entertainment Weekly.

”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe magazine, according to EW. ”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

She added in that interview, “I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

Diddy is now facing a federal indictment that accuses Combs of organizing parties called “Freak Offs” to abuse women. Lopez is not named in the indictment, and she has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with it by authorities.

Lopez’s relationship with Diddy brought her some bad headlines at the time. She was arrested years ago along with Combs after a 1999 shooting at a nightclub, The New York Post reported, but she was never charged, and he was acquitted after a jury trial.

Lopez filed for divorce from her current husband Ben Affleck on August 20, TMZ reported. She did not use a lawyer, and she did not have a prenuptial agreement.