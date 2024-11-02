Jennifer Lopez Repeatedly Ducks Questions About Diddy on Video

Jennifer Lopez dodged a question about Sean “Diddy” Combs in a video posted by Page Six on November 2.

“Hey Jennifer, do you have anything to say about the P. Diddy situation?” a photographer shouted at Lopez, 55, as she walked into a Los Angeles restaurant and then got into a car, without saying a word, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, that makes at least two occasions since October that Lopez has been asked about Diddy and said nothing. Lopez “dodges questions about ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid his sex crimes scandal,” Page Six wrote.

Lopez also walked away from a group of autograph seekers when she was asked a question about Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a video posted on YouTube by the site X17Onlinevideo.

“Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Ends Autograph Session When Asked About Diddy,” the headline with that video reads.

Lopez and Diddy dated for about two years more than 20 years ago. According to People, they started dating in 1999 and broke up in 2001. In 2000, Diddy was at her side when Lopez wore her iconic Versace green dress to an awards show, People reported.

“I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion,” Diddy told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 of the dress. “I didn’t know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her.”

Jennifer Lopez Walked Quickly Away When Asked About Diddy in the Earlier Incident

The autograph-seeking incident came at a photo shoot for the AFI Fest. Lopez touted her appearance at that event in photos on Instagram on October 26.

In the X17 video, Lopez posed for photos and then walked over to sign autographs. She appeared to smile during the photo shoot, but when someone shouted, “Do you have any comment about P. Diddy and allegations?” she quickly walked away without a further response.

Social media has been filled with people questioning Lopez about Diddy.

According to Page Six, Lopez “is actively avoiding answering any questions” about Diddy.

Jennifer Lopez Previously Said That Her Relationship With Sean Combs Put Her ‘Whole Life in a Tailspin,’ a Report Says

Lopez’s and Diddy’s past relationship has been back in the headlines since his September indictment. Her ex-husband Ojani Noa made accusations about Diddy parties on his Instagram page.

In a separate interview, he blamed Diddy for his divorce from Lopez, saying, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” according to Despierta América, which was translated by Page Six.

She’s given statements about her relationship with Diddy, accusing him of infidelity, in the past, but they predate his indictment.

”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe magazine, according to EW. ”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Diddy is now facing a federal indictment that accuses Combs of systemic abuse of women. Lopez has not been accused of wrongdoing and she is not named in the indictment. Lopez and Diddy were arrested together in 1999 after a nightclub shooting, but she was never charged and he was acquitted, The New York Post reported.