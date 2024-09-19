Jennifer Lopez, Diddy Reconciliation Slapped Down by Her Mom in Viral Video

Jennifer Lopez’s mom slapped down the idea of her daughter dating Sean “Diddy” Combs again in a 2015 video that has gone viral in the wake of Combs’ September 17 indictment on racketeering and sex trafficking accusations.

According to Page Six, which shared the video, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, “publicly dismissed the idea of her daughter” getting back together with Combs and made it clear that she didn’t like the music mogul during the 2015 television appearance. According to the New York Post, Rodriguez wanted nothing to do with the idea of a “possible Diddy reconciliation” with Lopez.

“Jennifer Lopez’s mom had Diddy clocked from the beginning,” Page Six wrote on X, sharing the video.

The exchange occurred when Lopez appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show,” with Rodriguez in the audience, Page Six reported.

“I was telling you that I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way,” Williams told Lopez during the show, referring to Combs’ previous nickname. “I remember you said that,” Lopez replied. “Or, in my mind, getting together permanently!” Williams said.

At that point, the camera panned to Rodriguez, who made a negative gesture and had a grimace on her face, the video shows. According to Page Six, Rodriguez appeared to mouth, “It’s done.”

Jennifer Lopez Was Arrested, But Not Charged After a Shooting Unfolded While She Was Dating Sean Combs, Reports Say

In 1999, while Lopez was dating Combs, she, Combs, and rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow were arrested “following a shooting inside a Times Square club that wounded three bystanders,” The New York Post reported.

Although Lopez was never charged in the shooting, her mother was very unhappy about it, according to the Post, which quoted a former police detective as saying, “Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer. I heard her say, ‘I told you not to get involved with (him).’”

Combs was not convicted in the case, and Barrow was convicted of gun possession and assault, The Post reported. However, according to the Post, the woman who was shot accused Combs of shooting her, although he denies that.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Accused of Sex Trafficking & Threatening Women

The 2024 indictment charges Combs with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

He was accused of creating “a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.” Combs was also charged with sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, the indictment says.

The indictment accuses Combs of holding “freak-offs” in which women were abused and coerced into participating in sexual activity. His lawyers denied the accusations in a statement to The New York Times.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” the statement said. “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal,” the statement read, according to The Times.