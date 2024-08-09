Jennifer Lopez Expected to File for Divorce by ‘End of Summer’: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are expected to announce that they are getting divorced by the end of the summer, according to Page Six.

In the August 9 report, Page Six reported, through sources, that the couple “got caught up in the moment” but now realizes that the marriage isn’t going to work.

“Jennifer had wanted this wedding — the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings — for decades,” the source told Page Six.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce or even that they are having marital woes. However, they have done nothing to quell them either this summer, spending a good portion of it on different coasts as Lopez vacationed without her husband.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have ‘Turned the Page’ on Their ‘Unfinished Business,’ the Report Says

A source told Page Six that the couple knows “for sure now” that they aren’t meant to last.

“They’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20-plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul,” the friend said. “No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over.”

The source told Page Six of the looming divorce, “In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.”

The source noted that Affleck recently purchased his own home. “Ben’s found his new home, Jen’s about to select hers. It’s absolutely done and there is zero interest, inclination, or reason to turn back,” said the friend to Page Six.

The Couple Famously Went Through Another Break-Up 20 Years Ago

Page Six noted that the couple had called off their first engagement in 2004. In her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez revealed that the first engagement was broken just three days before the couple’s big wedding that year. She and Affleck attributed the break-up back then, at least in part, to the intense publicity surrounding their relationship.

The couple also opened up about that area being an incompatibility as Affleck expressed that he was less comfortable with publicity than Lopez is. However, he said in the documentary that he was trying to compromise on that point because he knew what he was getting into when he decided to marry her.

They rekindled their love affair in 2021 and were finally married in 2022. Page Six noted that the couple’s 2022 wedding lasted three days and included three Ralph Lauren gowns.

However, by spring of 2024, Affleck was appearing alone at major events, like the Met Gala, according to News Nation. And by early June, TMZ was reporting that a divorce was “imminent” with the couple putting their marital home in California on the market. That was followed by a string of Lopez vacations, to Europe and the Hamptons, all sans Affleck, who remained in Los Angeles.

Lopez jetted back to Los Angeles in early August, according to People Magazine.