Jennifer Lopez Had ‘Sad’ Reasons for Filing for Divorce: Report

A source explained to People Magazine the reasons Jennifer Lopez decided to file for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. Simply put: The source told People that Affleck had shown no interest in trying to fix the couple’s young marriage.

Lopez finally decided “it’s time to move on,” People reported.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” People’s source told the magazine. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

TMZ first broke the news that Lopez had filed for divorce on August 20, reporting that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, Lopez did not use a lawyer, and she dated their separation date as being in April of 2024.

News that Lopez and Affleck were living apart and selling their marital mansion came from TMZ in early June.

Jennifer Lopez Was Left ‘Heartbroken’ by the Divorce Filing, Reports Say

A source also told People Magazine that Lopez is heartbroken.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source told People. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Despite the heartbreak, another source told People that Lopez has tried to make the most of her summer.

“Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends. She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect,” that source told People before the divorce filing.

The Couple’s Differing Views on Media Attention Became Apparent in Jennifer Lopez’s Documentary

The couple had famously become engaged years ago but they broke up three days before their wedding, according to comments Lopez made in her documentary on their romance, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

In that documentary, Lopez and Affleck attributed the glare of publicity around their relationship for its demise back in 2004. They reunited in 2021 and married in 2022. In the documentary, Affleck admitted that the couple still had differing views on media attention, with him preferring it far less and desiring to keep his private life private. However, he said in the documentary that he was trying to compromise on this point.

Affleck also attributed Lopez’s need for public affirmation to her feeling emotionally neglected as a child, a theory she did not dispute in the documentary, which chronicled her history of fractured relationships amid her rise to fame.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been seeing a lot of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner lately. The ex-couple even traveled to Japan with their kids for a vacation, Fox Digital reported, although the publication described them as “best friend exes” who are putting their kids first.

Garner and Affleck were also photographed several times in and returning from New Haven, Connecticut, where, according to People Magazine, they were getting their daughter Violet, 18, settled in at Yale University. Page Six published photos showing the former couple at dinner.

In spring, though, People Magazine reported that Garner was dating businessman John Miller, with whom she was seen taking a stroll.