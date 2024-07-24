Jennifer Lopez Is Trying to Heal From a ‘Horrific’ Year as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Report

Jennifer Lopez is trying to “heal” from what’s been a “horrific” year so far, according to a July 21 report in News Nation.

“It’s been a horrific year,” a friend told the site. “She’s just trying to heal.”

There are conflicting reports about whether Affleck attended Lopez’s July 20 pre-birthday bash in the Hamptons, however. The News Nation article reports that he attended, flying into the Hamptons on Saturday, and says, “He’s here for the week.”

However, multiple other reports say Affleck skipped the Bridgerton-themed birthday event in New York. For example, People Magazine reported that Affleck did not attend the party. Entertainment Tonight reported that Affleck “was spotted in Los Angeles with his children over the weekend” and did not attend the birthday event, which was in New York.

On July 23, Lopez was photographed riding a bike in a floral skirt in the Hamptons without Affleck, according to Page Six. Page Six reported that, instead, Lopez was accompanied “by a group of pals who also cruised on bikes.”

In early June, the reports of trouble in the couple’s marriage went into overdrive when TMZ reported that they were living apart, with Affleck moving into a Brentwood, California, rental, and the couple trying to sell their marital mansion. According to that report, divorce was “imminent,” but, so far, it hasn’t transpired.

Jennifer Lopez Has Presented a Happy Image Throughout the Summer But Without Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Lopez posted a series of selfies on her Instagram page the day before the pre-birthday bash, writing, “Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️.”

She has posted a lot of solitary imagery on her Instagram page all summer. The last time she posted about Affleck was for Father’s Day, when she called him “our hero” in an Instagram story, v. The story is no longer visible on her page.

https://x.com/BenniferUpdates/status/1815857228550701262

Since that time, she’s posted photos showing her alone in Paris, France, wearing haute couture, sitting on a fence by herself in the Hamptons, and rolling around on a beach in a throwback music video about change.

Photographers captured her taking selfies of herself on a boat in Italy, according to People Magazine, and Lopez has also been photographed spending time with Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 18, this summer, People Magazine reported. She has also gone on bike rides and shopping trips with family and friends and has generally tried to present a positive and happy image.

“Choose Joy” read a sweatshirt she wore during one New York shopping trip, according to photos.

Jennifer Lopez Posted a Reel With Throwback Photos on Her Instagram Page for Her Birthday

https://x.com/BenniferUpdates/status/1815964629106925750

On her actual birthday, on July 24, Lopez posted a reel to her Instagram story that showed different photos of her from throughout the years. Affleck doesn’t appear in it. She is 55.

The Bridgerton-themed party included her family and friends, with Lopez’s mom being photographed attending in a blue gown. Neither Lopez nor Affleck was photographed at or going to the event, People Magazine reported.

People reported that Affleck was spotted wearing his wedding ring in Los Angeles, California, on July 19.