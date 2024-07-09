Jennifer Lopez Has Unexpected Response to Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez is having an unexpected reaction to the constant rumors that she might be getting divorced from husband Ben Affleck.

She’s not acting upset.

That’s according to a source who spoke about Lopez’s attitude to People Magazine in a July 8 report.

The source, who was described by People as a person close to Lopez, told the magazine: “She seems fine.”

According to People, the source said Lopez “always enjoys” staying in the Hamptons, where she has been spending time “with family and friends.”

The account comes as Lopez has weathered constant divorce speculation, which she has done little to dispel, appearing to enjoy different vacation locales this summer, visiting Italy and France before settling in for the 4th of July holiday in the Hamptons with friends and her daughter, Emme.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Remain on Different Coasts, Reports Say

Another source told People that, while Lopez vacations in the Hamptons, Affleck has remained in Los Angeles, California, where he has been seen visiting his office and hanging out with his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told Page Six a similar story as People Magazine’s, indicating that Lopez decided to have a summer of “health, happiness and joy.”

“Nothing can break her spirit,” the source told Page Six. “She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter.”

Lopez and Affleck have been living apart and are selling their marital home in California, TMZ reported in early June. At that time, TMZ reported that divorce was “imminent,” but the couple has not filed papers and at time, according to People, they have been seen wearing their wedding rings.

The Chances That Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Will Get Back Together Is ‘Slim,’ Reports Say

Lopez started the year touting her love story with Affleck in the most public of ways. She released a movie that dug into her fractured relationship history, a documentary about the making of it, and was set to embark on a tour promoting it all when she suddenly cancelled it.

In the documentary, Affleck and Lopez made it very clear that they are different in some key ways. They emphasized that Affleck is uncomfortable with the intense public attention, whereas Lopez doesn’t really mind it, and Affleck indicated that he prefers to keep his private life just that. However, Lopez instead shared a book he compiled of their private emails with other people in the studio, according to the documentary.

Within months of that release, the couple stopped appearing together at major events, such as the Met Gala and Lopez’s premiere of her Netflix movie, “Atlas.”

On July 8, though, Page Six reported that the possibility Lopez will get back together with Affleck seems “slim,” although the publication reported that she remains “smitten” with Affleck. On July 1, Page Six reported that Lopez’s and Affleck’s relationship has been “over” for months, although Affleck still feels “protective” of Lopez.

According to Page Six, she liked an Instagram post that reads, “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.” On July 7, Lopez posted an old song of hers that talks about being single on her Instagram page.