Is Jennifer Lopez Calling off Her Divorce After Ben Affleck Reunion?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are unlikely to call off their divorce despite appearing on good terms in recent days.

JLo and Affleck reunited unexpected in Los Angeles, weeks after she filed for divorce. The two made a public appearance at the Beverly Hills Hotel with two of Affleck’s kids, Seraphina and Samuel, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, according to People magazine. Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet, is away at college.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably,” a source told the outlet.

“A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” the source continued.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022. She filed for divorce on August 20 citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

A Source Claims Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Kissing

Lopez and Affleck took their brood to the Polo Lounge for lunch and didn’t exactly keep low profiles. Paparazzi was on-hand and snapped the former couple walking into the venue with their families.

While some fans may have been surprised to see the two out and about together, it seems JLo and Affleck want to put on a united front as they navigate their split. However, a source told Page Six that there was something else going on.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source shared.

Although there are plenty of pictures of Lopez and Affleck entering the Beverly Hills Hotel, there hasn’t been any photographic evidence that the two were holding hands or kissing.

Some Fans Thought Ben Affleck Looked Mad While Out With Jennifer Lopez & the Kids

Pop culture site DeuxMoi was one of the first outlets to post pictures of Affleck and Lopez reuniting at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Dozens of fans commented on the photos, many saying that Affleck appeared unhappy.

“I know a lot of the online chatter about these two is very anti JLO but I don’t like his energy and his aggressive body language and I never have. That 2nd picture stresses me out just looking at it,” one person wrote.

“He always looks like he’s yelling at her,” someone else said.

“He always looks like hes yelling at her. Always up in her face. I worry for her,” echoed a third Instagram user.

“This actually fascinates me, is he really a miserable person or does he just have resting miserable face? Do the paps only use pics where he looks like he’s being crazy? Because pic 2 defs looks like he’s yelling at her or giving attitude, but he very well could not be doing that it’s just an awkwardly timed pic and we are all assuming he’s yelling because he seems miserable and we know they don’t have the strongest relationship,” a fourth comment read.

