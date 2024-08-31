‘Very Upset’ Jennifer Lopez Is Reeling From Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez was hit “hard” by her marriage not working out, and she is “very upset” and disappointed in her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, according to People Magazine.

“It’s really hit her hard,” a source told People of Lopez. “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.”

Despite that report, another source told People that Lopez, 55, is “relieved” that the struggling marriage is coming to an end. She is “doing as well as she can,” that source told People, adding, “She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out.”

TMZ reported on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, her fourth husband. They were married in 2022 after reuniting following a broken engagement 20 years before.

Jennifer Lopez Isn’t ‘Comfortable’ Staying in the Couple’s Los Angeles Mansion, Reports Say

Lopez isn’t “comfortable” staying in the $68 million mansion that the pair purchased together and now have on the market, People reported.

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” a source told People.

Lopez and Affleck had a blended family together; he has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and she has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source told News Nation that Lopez and Affleck are having trouble selling the mansion. “That house is actually worth between $40 and $50 million,” the source told News Nation. “It’s in a terrible location. Wallingford Estates is a gated community with no guard. Most homes in the area are from the 1970s and are worth between $5-10 million. This is just a huge white elephant. It’s garish, too big and dated with amenities that are just silly and not necessary (like an indoor sports complex).”

Hollywood Legend Jane Fonda Warned Jennifer Lopez About How She Was Approaching Her Marriage

Lopez created an entire movie and documentary around her relationships, presenting her marriage to Affleck as a romantic love story.

However, Hollywood acting legend Jane Fonda, who appeared in the movie, warned Lopez that there were some red flags surrounding how she was approaching the relationship.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda told Lopez in the documentary. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Lopez didn’t agree with Fonda’s concerns in the documentary. “That’s just us living our life,” she told the star.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that [expletive] about the Grammys, and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Fonda told Lopez.

In the documentary, Affleck and Lopez did reveal that they had a key area of incompatibility: He doesn’t like the limelight as much as she does. However, in the documentary he indicated that he was trying to compromise on that point.