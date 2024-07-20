Jennifer Lopez Shared Ben Affleck’s Private Book Shortly Before Divorce Rumors Took Off

Jennifer Lopez shared a private book of love letters and emails that Ben Affleck gave her with other people, according to her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The documentary, which is available on Amazon.com, contains several warning signs that the couple’s marriage could be on shaky ground largely due to compatibility issues. And, within months of the February documentary, the couple stopped being photographed together, with Lopez attending the Met Gala by herself, according to NewsNation, and then launching into a series of summer vacations without Affleck, according to photos posted to her Instagram page.

A review of the documentary, though, shows several areas of compatibility issues between Lopez and Affleck, and what happened with the private book is one of them.

“My book that I had given her was down there,” he said in the documentary, referring to the studio. “I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters?”

People Started to Call Ben Affleck a Nickname After the Book Was Left in the Studio, According to the Documentary

Despite the red flags outlined in the documentary, it also was designed to showcase the couple’s love story. Lopez revealed that she had fallen “in love with the love of my life,” and was now telling the “truth about my personal life.”

Lopez shared in the documentary that Affleck gave her a book with “every email and every letter we wrote to each other” for their first Christmas back together.

“It became like our Bible,” she said in the documentary.

According to Lopez, though, the book was left “in the studio and people would thumb through it.”

Affleck spoke about the book in the documentary too.

He noted, “And they were like, ‘We call you Pen Affleck.’”

“The greatest love story never told and if you’re making a record about it, that’s kind of like telling it,” Affleck said.

Ben Affleck Said in the Documentary That He Likes Public Attention Less Than Jennifer Lopez Does

At another point in the documentary, Affleck revealed that he and Lopez have different approaches to dealing with privacy and public attention. She likes public attention more than he does, he said.

The couple revealed in the documentary that the public scrutiny around them led to their break-up three days before their wedding years before, a split Affleck called “mutual.”

“When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life,” said Affleck in the documentary.

He said he didn’t want a relationship on social media but was trying to compromise because he realized that was unfair to do to Lopez. “I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen didn’t object to it like I did,” he said.

“Jen felt emotionally neglected as a child,” Affleck shared, as the documentary explored the reasons behind Lopez’s series of fractured relationships and marriages, three of which have led to divorce.