Jennifer Lopez Shared ‘Sexy Selfies’ With Popular Singer: Report

Jennifer Lopez and popular singer Drake have been sharing “sexy selfies,” according to a new report by In Touch Weekly.

“He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” the source told In Touch. “It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.”

Drake is 37 years old. Lopez is 55.

Drake and Lopez “have been in regular contact, exchanging flirty late-night calls and texts,” according to the October 2024 article, which quoted an anonymous source as saying that Drake “definitely meets her needs for a hook-up.”

Lopez filed for divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck on August 20, TMZ reported. She dated their separation to April. She was recently photographed attending the same event as Affleck, who arrived with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and one of the kids they share. Lopez was photographed outside the event with her own child Emme and friends, according to Page Six.

Drake Wants to Date Jennifer Lopez & Called Ben Affleck a ‘Fool,’ the Report Says

In Touch’s source says that Drake wants a second chance with Lopez. The pair were romantically involved in 2016, In Touch reported.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” the source told In Touch. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

The source told In Touch: “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” the source says. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

Drake Has Had a Crush on Jennifer Lopez for Some Time, a Report Says

In July, In Touch also reported that Drake was hoping to date Lopez, but, at that time, she hadn’t yet filed for divorce from Affleck.

“Of course, Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married,” a source told In Touch. “He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben, he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.”

The source told In Touch at that time that Drake had a crush on Lopez, 55.

“Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible,” the source told In Touch. “He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her.”

Affleck is Lopez’s fourth husband. She has two kids with her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, so she has a history of seriously dating a popular singer in the past. She characterized Affleck as the love of her life in her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which is available for streaming on Amazon. However, in that movie, Affleck indicated that the couple had an area of incompatibility because he doesn’t like public attention as much as she does.