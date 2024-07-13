Major Star May Have ‘a Shot’ At Dating Jennifer Lopez if She Divorces Ben Affleck: Report

The singer Drake would like to date Jennifer Lopez if she ends up divorcing husband Ben Affleck, according to In Touch Weekly.
“Of course Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married,” a source told In Touch. “He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben, he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.”
The source added to In Touch: “Drake may have a shot because they never got serious.”
In Touch reported on July 10 that Lopez and Drake were “briefly romantically linked in 2016,” despite their age gap. He’s 37 and she is 54.
However, despite the rumors swirling around them, Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are divorcing. TMZ reported in early June, though, that they are living apart and have put their marital mansion on the market. At the time, TMZ called their divorce “imminent” in that story.
Lopez has been vacationing in hotspots around the world without Affleck, according to her Instagram page, although she was seen in the Hamptons on July 12 with his daughter Violet Affleck, 18, according to Women’s Wear Daily.
Drake Has ‘Dropped Enough Hints’ to People That He’d Like to Date Jennifer Lopez, the Report Says
In Touch reported that Lopez knows Drake is “an option” because “he’s dropped enough hints” to people.
“Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible,” the source told In Touch. “He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her.”
That report comes just days after Lopez posted a throwback song, Cambia el Paso, about breakups on her Instagram page. The English translation of the song contains the lyrics, “Her life is better now without him. She knows that her hips don’t fail her. She doesn’t need anyone to be well. She doesn’t fail, she doesn’t fail.”
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Publicly Listed Their Marital Mansion, Reports Say
Lopez and Affleck have done little to stop the divorce rumors. People Magazine reported that they have now publicly listed their marital mansion because they did not get much interest in the property when they were trying to sell it more quietly.
“After privately showing the house for a few weeks, they had very little interest,” a source told People. “Publicly listing it was the next natural step.”
People reported that Lopez and Affleck are asking almost $8 million more than the $60,850,000 purchase price.
The listing is available on Zillow.
That listing says the home was renovated “within the last four months,” and notes:
Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor. Perched atop a five-acre promontory, this newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities. Privacy and security are unrivaled as the manor sits prominently behind double gates. Designed and constructed with impeccable taste, the estate seamlessly integrates today’s cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance.
Spanning approximately 46,000 square feet under roof and 38,000 square feet under air conditioning, the residence encompasses 12 bedrooms and 24 baths. A separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, and two-bedroom guardhouse complement the main residence, while a spacious 12-car garage and parking for 80 vehicles accommodate the most discerning collector. An extraordinary indoor sports complex awaits, inviting residents to indulge in a passion for active living.
The complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar. The grounds are adorned with a stunning zero-edge pool that artfully frames the expansive estate and its picturesque views, offering a haven of tranquility amidst lush surroundings. Conveniently located minutes from the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel and just 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, this estate is accessible only through private, gated streets. Discover a life of unparalleled luxury and serenity at the Crestview Manor, where timeless elegance and modern convenience blend seamlessly in the heart of Beverly Hills.