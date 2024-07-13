Major Star May Have ‘a Shot’ At Dating Jennifer Lopez if She Divorces Ben Affleck: Report

The singer Drake would like to date Jennifer Lopez if she ends up divorcing husband Ben Affleck, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Of course Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married,” a source told In Touch. “He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben, he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.”

The source added to In Touch: “Drake may have a shot because they never got serious.”

In Touch reported on July 10 that Lopez and Drake were “briefly romantically linked in 2016,” despite their age gap. He’s 37 and she is 54.

However, despite the rumors swirling around them, Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are divorcing. TMZ reported in early June, though, that they are living apart and have put their marital mansion on the market. At the time, TMZ called their divorce “imminent” in that story.

Lopez has been vacationing in hotspots around the world without Affleck, according to her Instagram page, although she was seen in the Hamptons on July 12 with his daughter Violet Affleck, 18, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Drake Has ‘Dropped Enough Hints’ to People That He’d Like to Date Jennifer Lopez, the Report Says

In Touch reported that Lopez knows Drake is “an option” because “he’s dropped enough hints” to people.

“Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible,” the source told In Touch. “He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her.”

That report comes just days after Lopez posted a throwback song, Cambia el Paso, about breakups on her Instagram page. The English translation of the song contains the lyrics, “Her life is better now without him. She knows that her hips don’t fail her. She doesn’t need anyone to be well. She doesn’t fail, she doesn’t fail.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Publicly Listed Their Marital Mansion, Reports Say

Lopez and Affleck have done little to stop the divorce rumors. People Magazine reported that they have now publicly listed their marital mansion because they did not get much interest in the property when they were trying to sell it more quietly.

“After privately showing the house for a few weeks, they had very little interest,” a source told People. “Publicly listing it was the next natural step.”

People reported that Lopez and Affleck are asking almost $8 million more than the $60,850,000 purchase price.

The listing is available on Zillow.

That listing says the home was renovated “within the last four months,” and notes: