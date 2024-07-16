Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Drama All the Time,’ Leading to Possible Divorce: Report

Being married to Jennifer Lopez was too much “drama” for Ben Affleck, helping cause their estrangement, according to OK! Magazine.

“Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman,” a source told OK! Magazine. “It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

However, a July 15 article by OK! magazine says that Lopez and Affleck are trying to focus on their kids right now. Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez shares twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez has been photographed in the Hamptons with Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet, shopping for clothes, according to People Magazine.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce. However, they have not been photographed together since she returned from a whirlwind European vacation that she showcased on Instagram. She then headed to the Hamptons for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to photos she posted on Instagram, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles, California, where he was seen riding on his motorcycle, according to People.

Jennifer Lopez Was Followed Around Daily by a ‘Big Entourage,’ the Report Says

The report says Lopez’s “love for the limelight” helped drive a wedge between the couple.

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers,” a source told OK!. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

Affleck was candid about the fact that he likes public attention less than his wife, in her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which is available on Amazon.com. In that documentary, he said that they were trying to compromise on that point, however.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,'” Affleck said in the documentary. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’ We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

However, Lopez said in the documentary that she was aware that Affleck was uncomfortable being her “muse.” At the same time, that didn’t stop her from releasing a documentary and movie that showcased their relationship in part. In the documentary, Affleck revealed that Lopez even left a private box he compiled for her of their love letters and emails in the studio for anyone to read.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ‘Trying to Focus on Their Loved Ones,’ Reports Say

Lopez and Affleck are trying to focus on their kids right now, OK! reported.

“Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart,” the source told OK!. “Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.”

“They’re trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids,” the source told the magazine.