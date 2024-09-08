Jennifer Lopez Defends Her ‘Desperate’ Revenge Dress After Viral Photos: Report

Jennifer Lopez is explaining why she wore a “revenge dress” panned as “desperate” by some fans who reacted to viral photos of the look.

“I felt good,” she told People Magazine of the silver gown, which was held together at the sides by a series of black bows.

“There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t. And I was like, (expletive) it,” Lopez told People, laughing. According to People, she wore the dress to the Toronto premiere of her movie, “Unstoppable,” which she co-produced with soon-to-be-ex husband Ben Affleck.

The gown was by Tamara Ralph, People reported. However, many fans bashed Lopez on social media for the choice, with some calling it “desperate,” and “ridiculous.” People panned the dress on People Magazine’s comment thread too. “Tacky classless dress!!” wrote one commenter. “The bows over powered her revenge dress. Nice try though,” wrote another.

“She looks . . . DESPERATE. Someone just pulled out a long sheet of TIN FOIL on each side of her body & tied it together on the sides w/basic blk bows. Really?” one fan wrote on X.

Some people argued that Lopez, 55, is too old for the look. “Ridiculous, middle aged woman, married 4 times desperate for attention. How narcissistic can you be,” wrote another person.

Lopez opted for a much more demure look for another Toronto International Film Festival event in the wake of the criticism over the revealing silver dress, according to photos shared by ExtraTV.

Jennifer Lopez Praised the ‘Amazing Energy of the City’

Despite the online criticism, Lopez painted a happy picture on Instagram. “Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie. Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city,” she wrote on September 8, sharing a photo showing her in a different olive green sweater and skirt outfit.

According to People Magazine, the olive green outfit was by Burberry and was a “more understated, fall-forward outfit.”

Lopez filed for divorce from her husband of two years on August 20, according to TMZ. The Toronto festival was her first public appearances since doing so.

Jennifer Lopez Also Wrote a Long Message About the ‘Unstoppable’ Movie

Lopez also posted a group photo showing her in the silver dress. With that post, she touted her new movie, in which she plays the mother of a wrestler who succeeds despite a disability.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film. Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life,” she wrote.

Her post continued: