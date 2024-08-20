Photos Show Jennifer Lopez in ‘Revenge Dress’ 3 Days Before Filing for Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez wore a “revenge dress,” photos published by Hello! Magazine show, as her estranged husband Ben Affleck traveled with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and some of their kids.

Hello Magazine reported on August 18 that Lopez had “a ‘revenge dress’ moment in backless gown” amid continued rumors that she and Affleck are headed toward divorce.

On August 20, TMZ reported that Lopez had, in fact, filed for divorce, listing the couple’s separation as April 26, 2024. She filed the papers on the same date that the couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022.

Lopez wore the low-cut black dress on Saturday August 17 in Los Angeles, California, where she was accompanied by her child, Emme, three days before the divorce filing, Hello! reported.

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com published photos on the same day showing Affleck with Garner and some of their kids in New Haven, Connecticut.

The family looked happy in the photos, with Affleck embracing Fin at one point.

Ben Affleck Was Also Photographed the Following Day in Connecticut Having Dinner With His Family

Affleck was also photographed on Sunday, August 18, going out to dinner with Garner and their kids Violet and Fin, Page Six reported. The former couple were in New Haven, Connecticut, to drop their eldest daughter, Violet, 18, off at Yale University, where she is attending college, according to Page Six.

Affleck has been seeing a lot of Garner, to whom he is divorced. They share three kids together. Garner visited Affleck’s rental home (as did Lopez) on Affleck’s 52nd birthday on August 15, Page Six reported.

That celebration was described as “small birthday celebration at home” by a source to People Magazine.

“It’s exactly what he wanted. He didn’t want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute,” the source told People. “Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him.”

The source added to People, “The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn’t leave the house at all for his birthday.”

Ben Affleck Also Traveled to Japan Recently With His Ex-Wife, a Report Says

In addition, Affleck traveled to Japan recently with Garner and their kids for a vacation, Fox Digital reported.

Lopez did not accompany him on that trip, according to Fox. It’s not clear when it was taken, however.

Garner posted a series of photos to her Instagram page showing her on the trip to Japan, but they did not include Affleck or the kids.

All of the together time may just be the couple effectively co-parenting, however. Last spring, People Magazine reported that Garner was dating businessman John Miller, publishing photos showing the couple on a stroll.

It’s not clear whether they are still together; however, the People Magazine story reported that Miller and Garner are enjoying dating out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck were hammered with rumors that their divorce is looming. However, until the August 20 divorce filing, they had never confirmed that they were having marital problems.

In early June, TMZ reported that the couple had separated and were living apart in separate houses, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California, and the couple putting their marital home on the market. Affleck has since purchased a new $20.5 million home, according to TMZ.