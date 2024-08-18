Jennifer Lopez Posts ‘Gorgeous’ Drinking Video With New Look Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez posted a drinking video on her Instagram page as divorce rumors swirl around her and husband Ben Affleck. In it, she debuted a new look – she was wearing eyeglasses.

“Very demure … very mindful 🩵” Lopez captioned the video.

“See how I do this? When I drink from the bottle. I don’t just chug it. I just don’t. All the way down,” she said in the video. “Little by little. Very elegant. Demure. Mindful.”

Lopez was drinking a bottle of alcohol from her own beverage brand, Delola. In the video, Lopez wore a tan jacket over a white tank top, glasses, and a “Jennifer” nameplate necklace.

“GORGEOUS QUEENNN,” wrote a fan on her comment thread. Other fans chimed in, calling Lopez “beautiful” and “cute” in the new video.

The outfit in the August 17 video matches the outfit Lopez wore in photos and videos that showed her dancing at a Bruno Mars concert on Affleck’s birthday. According to Page Six, Lopez shared photos showing her with two female friends at the concert to her now-vanished Instagram story. Page Six reported that Lopez “appeared to sing along to Mars’ song ‘Marry You’ with the rest of the crowd.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Drinking Video Followed a TikTok Trend

According to Page Six, the drinking video followed a TikTok trend “started by creator Jools Lebron.” Lebron posted Lopez’s video to her TikTok page, writing, “I cant lie as a blonde puerto rican woman this is gagging me #fyp #demure.”

Lebron started a trend of being “demure” and “mindful.”

“Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” Lebron explained to CBS News.

According to CBS News, the demure trend started in August when Lebron shared a video showing her applying makeup and said, “See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. See how I look? Very presentable. A lot of you girls go to the interview, looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma, not demure.”

Lebron’s videos have had millions of views.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spent a Lot of the Summer Apart, But Lopez Did Visit His Home the Same Day She Posted the Drinking Video

Lopez posted the drinking video the same day she visited Affleck’s home for his birthday. That same day, Lopez was spotted taking Affleck’s son Garner to the mall to go shopping, Fox News reported.

However, he was not seen with her at the concert. In early June, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was “imminent” as they are living in different homes.

The couple then spent much of the summer on different coasts, with Lopez vacationing in Paris and Italy without her husband. However, they have never confirmed that they plan to divorce or even indicated publicly that they are having marriage problems.

According to Fox News, Affleck went on a less-publicized trip with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and their three kids to Japan this summer.