Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Husband Posts Shocking Accusation About Her on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa made accusations about Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs on his Instagram page in the wake of Combs’ indictment.

Noa, who was Lopez’s first husband, shared a list accusing various celebrities of attending Diddy’s parties. “Diddy party guest list,” it reads, along with an arrow pointing toward Lopez’s name.

“I AM NOT ON THE LIST,” Noa wrote on October 13.

“To those people and media outlets asking if I ever went or participated in that Piece of (expletive) (DIDDY’S) Freak-Off Parties. No, and No. Never. But my Ex-Wife (Jennifer Lopez) a.k.a (JLO) Did. Ask Her. Oh and ask her about the SEX TAPES . . . And The BABY OIL,” he wrote on Instagram. He also referenced sex toys. Ojani also shared the post in Spanish. Noa included the hashtags #Diddylist #DiddyFreakoffList #ImNotonTheList.

Lopez dated Diddy from 1999 through 2001, according to People Magazine. Noa was her first of four husbands. They divorced in 1998 after 11 months of marriage, the Mercury News reported.

He has been speaking out about Lopez lately in pointed terms, blaming Diddy for their marriage ending. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” Noa said in an interview on Despierta América, according to a translation by Page Six. He was referring to his divorce from Lopez.

Noa’s Instagram page describes him as an “Actor/Model/Presenter/Entrepreneur/Writer/Producer/Personal Trainer And (OnlyFans).” His OnlyFans page costs $21.99 a month and contains a picture of his bare chest.

Ojani Noa Accused Jennifer Lopez of Lying in a Recent Interview

In the television interview, Noa accused Lopez of lying.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6,’” Noa said in Spanish during the Despierta América interview, according to Page Six. “That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he told the outlet, according to the Page Six translation.

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he added, according to Page Six.

“I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” he said on the show, according to Page Six.

“Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened,” he added, according to Page Six.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Accused of Abusing Women at Parties by Federal Authorities

An old photo has circulated showing Lopez in a bed with Diddy and other people at a Hamptons party.

However, whether she attended any “freak-off parties” has not been confirmed or proven by authorities or anyone, and she has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection with Diddy’s indictment.

The indictment accuses Combs of organizing parties called “Freak Offs” to abuse women. Lopez is not named in the indictment. Lopez was arrested years ago along with Combs after a 1999 shooting at a nightclub, The New York Post reported, but she was never charged and he was acquitted.