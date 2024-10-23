Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Slams Her ‘Lies’ in Dramatic New Interview

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa has blamed Sean “Diddy” Combs for his broken marriage with the singer and is accusing Lopez of lying during their marriage, according to Page Six.

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” Noa said in an interview on Despierta América, according to a translation by Page Six.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album ‘On The 6,’” Noa said in Spanish during the interview, according to Page Six. “That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

Ojani Noa Said the ‘Deception Started’ When the Couple Found Themselves on Different Coasts

Noa also blamed distance for the broken marriage.

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he told the outlet, according to the Page Six translation.

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he added, according to Page Six.

Lopez went on to marry three more men after her divorce from Noa, culminating in her marriage to actor Ben Affleck. According to TMZ, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage on August 20. The singer was also married to Marc Anthony and Cris Judd.

Ojani Noa Said His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez Caused Him to Lose Work With ‘Different Television Networks,’ Reports Say.

According to Page Six, Noa also expressed in the interview that the broken marriage with Lopez hurt his own chances at having a career.

“I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” he said on the show, according to Page Six.

“Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened,” he added, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, Lopez dated Combs from 1999 to 2001.

An old photo showing Jennifer Lopez in bed with Sean “Diddy” Combs went viral in the wake of Combs’ indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering accusations. Lopez has not been accused of authorities in the wake of those allegations, but the indictment has sparked renewed interest online in her relationship with Combs.

That relationship led to some controversial moments. Most notably, Lopez was arrested years ago along with Combs after a 1999 shooting at a nightclub, The New York Post reported. She ended up not being charged with anything relating to that shooting, however, and Combs was acquitted after a trial.

The indictment accuses Combs of organizing parties to abuse women. Combs has denied the accusations in the indictment which also include allegations of sex trafficking and persistent abuse of women and others in the course of his career.