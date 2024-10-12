Jennifer Lopez Friend Shares Private Details About Star’s Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez didn’t want to file for divorce from Ben Affleck but didn’t feel she had a choice, a source told People Magazine.

“This has been one of the hardest years for Jennifer,” the source told People in an October 11 story.

“She didn’t want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben,” the source told People.

“She was very upset about it,” the source adds. “But true to her positive outlook on life, she’s moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she’s fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She’s taking time for herself right now,” the source added to People.

The comments come after Lopez spoke out in a lengthy interview with Interview Magazine. Although that interview did not mention Affleck’s name, she discussed the pain she has endured, gave insight into her troubled childhood, and revealed that she is trying to learn how to be alone.

The tone of the interview matches the comments of the source, who told People that Lopez went through a lot of pain but is trying to look forward.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 and dated their separation to April 26. The divorce is pending.

Jennifer Lopez Knows She ‘Leads a Privileged Life,’ the Source Says

The source stressed to People that Lopez recognizes she has a lot of positives in her life.

“She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She’s very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she’s now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids,” the source told People.

The source also commented on the brunch Affleck, Lopez, and some of their kids shared together after the divorce filing. It “makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together,” People’s source said.

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Her Pain

In the interview with Interview Magazine, Lopez was candid that she’s been through a lot of pain and turmoil.

“There’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson,'” Lopez told Interview. “And I hadn’t. I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, ‘How do I not ever let that happen again?'”

But she said she is on a journey of self-discovery and trying to figure out how to be alone.

“And then you start examining it little by little saying, ‘Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.’ Those things are what really are the lessons,” she told Interview.

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself,” she told the magazine.