Jennifer Lopez’s Closest Friends ‘Never Liked’ Ben Affleck: Report

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors rage on, other rumors about their love affair have been running rampant. One of the latest reports cites a source who claims that JLo’s close friends “never liked” Affleck. One of those friends is Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina. The other? Lopez’s longtime bestie, Leah Remini.

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source told Page Six. The source went on to say that Medina chose to keep his opinions to himself after Lopez rekindled the romance in 2021.

“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” the source said, adding, “He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?”

Indeed, Lopez did marry Affleck in 2022, some 20 years after the two first dated. Lopez nor Affleck have confirmed or denied reports that they have split.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spending Time With Benny Medina This Summer

The media has done a good job showing that Lopez and Affleck spent most of the summer in different parts of the world. JLo traveled to Italy and France before spending much of the month of July in the Hamptons. Meanwhile, Affleck hung back in Los Angeles and was said to be focusing on work amid the apparent marital troubles.

Lopez’s 55th birthday came and went on July 24, 2024, and while she didn’t see her husband, she did spend some of the day with Medina.

According to photos posted by Page Six, Lopez and Medina drove around the Hamtons in a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible. Medina drove as Lopez enjoyed the view from the passenger’s seat.

She later took to Instagram to mark her special day. She made no mention of Affleck, but instead, took a minute to thank her fans for their support over the years.

Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Leah Remini May Have Ended Because of Ben Affleck

A source also told Page Six that Lopez’s long standing friendship with Remini was also affected by Affleck. The source said that Remini tried to talk to Lopez about diving into a marriage with Affleck. However, Lopez didn’t want to hear it — and the two stopped speaking.

“JLo was so mad she cut off all ties,” the source said. And while Remini didn’t attend Lopez and Affleck’s wedding (Page Six says she wasn’t even invited), she may be back in the picture.

In another report from Page Six, a source said that Remini was hoping to offer Lopez support as her marriage to Affleck came to an end.

“They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so,’” a source explained in a story published in May. About a week later, a source told the outlet that Remini did in fact reach out and that she and Lopez had spoken to one another.

