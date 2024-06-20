Jennifer Lopez Is Furious With Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner: Report

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez is furious with Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner for siding with Affleck during the couple’s marital troubles, according to a new report in OK! Magazine.

OK! Magazine reported, through anonymous sources, that Lopez is also angry at Affleck’s pal Matt Damon for the same reason. “She’s furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen,” the site reported, also naming Affleck’s mom.

The new report, which was published on June 19, comes as TMZ shared photos and a video showing Lopez vacationing in Positano, Italy, without Affleck or her kids. She was seen getting on a boat with friends and seemed to be in a cheerful mood, TMZ reported. Around the same time, Affleck was spotted on a motorcycle in California with Samuel, 12, one of the three kids he shares with Garner, TMZ reported. He was also seen having a large silver Airstream RV delivered to his rental property.

In the past, the couple traveled together during summers.

Affleck and Garner have been spotted visiting each other’s homes; for example, Affleck was seen visiting Garner on Father’s Day, according to Daily Mail.

In early June, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck have separated and are trying to sell their marital home, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood. However, Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed a split.

Jennifer Lopez Is Worried That Ben Affleck’s Mom Is ‘Poisoning’ Him Against Her Because of How Much She Likes Jennifer Garner, the Report Says

The OK! Magazine report said that Lopez is “upset with Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner and her mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt” because she believes they have been “supporting” Affleck during the talk of marital turmoil.

“J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense,” the source told OK!. “Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go.”

The source continued to OK: “J.Lo can’t help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it’s pathetic that Ben’s run back to his mommy.”

A source told OK! that Affleck has been “leaning” on Damon during the marriage issues, and noted that he is co-parenting with Garner. Lopez, Affleck, and Garner have both attended graduation events recently for two of the kids Garner and Affleck share.

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend, Businessman John Miller, Is Tiring of Garner’s Intervention With Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Another person who isn’t too pleased with Garner trying so much to help Affleck is her current boyfriend, businessman John Miller, according to Daily Mail.

A source told Daily Mail that it “bothers” Miller that Garner is trying to “fix” the marriage between Affleck and Lopez.

“He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone,” the source told Daily Mail.

“Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben,” the source added to Daily Mail.

Continued the source, “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.”