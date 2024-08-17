Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Seething’ Over Ben Affleck’s ‘Gaslighting’ as Divorce Looms: Report

Ben Affleck may be “gaslighting” his wife Jennifer Lopez by wearing his wedding ring at times, and she is “seething” over the way he has treated her, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

“The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her,” a source told In Touch. “Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her.”

The source told In Touch that friends are shocked how Affleck ignored Lopez’s 55th birthday in late July.

“Now Ben and J. Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J. Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside,” the source continues.

Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck’s home on his 52nd birthday on August 15. However, that night, she went out with friends to a Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga concert without Affleck in sight, according to The New York Post.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Spent a Summer Dealing With Divorce Rumors

Rumors have swirled around the couple since they stopped appearing together in public in the spring. In early June, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent,” as Affleck had moved into a rental property in Brentwood, California, and the couple’s marital home was on the market. However, despite a summer spent in different locations for much of it, no divorce has transpired and the couple has not confirmed that they plan to get one.

Life & Style Magazine also reported that Lopez’s friends believe that Affleck is “gaslighting” Lopez.

“The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the audacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow and taking time out of sensitivity to her feelings? It makes J. Lo sick to her stomach,” the source told Life & Style, adding that “a lot of people in her world believe he’s gaslighting her.”

That report says the couple’s marriage has grown toxic and that Lopez feels humiliated by Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Feels Ben Affleck ‘Pulled the Rug Out From Under Her, the Report Says

In touch reported that Affleck and Lopez are now in a “toxic” relationship.

According to In Touch, people in Lopez’s circle consider it “shocking” how Affleck ignored milestone moments in her life and are confused how it got to that point.

The source also told In Touch that Lopez wasn’t a fan of Ben AFfleck’s new look, which included a faux mohawk-style hairstyle, which he debuted while walking around Los Angeles, California, this summer, according to photos published by People.

“A member of Jen’s staff sent her a photo of Ben and her jaw just about hit the floor,” the source told In Touch of Lopez’s reaction to Affleck’s new look. “She thinks it’s desperately lame, and that he’s clearly having a midlife crisis.”