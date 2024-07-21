Jennifer Lopez Sends a Clear Message in Latest Instagram Share

Jennifer Lopez is sending a clear message to her fans as rumors that her marriage is in shambles continue. The “Jenny From the Block” singer took to Instagram on July 20 to upload a few selfies.

“Today is gonna be a great day. Happy Saturday everybody,” she wrote, adding a white heart and the prayer hands emoji. In the snaps, Lopez wore a big smile across her face. She was dressed casually in a white, ribbed tank top, a pair of white shorts, and a brown belt. She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and large Chanel hoop earrings.

The photos mark the first time that Lopez has shared selfies on her feed since May. Meanwhile, she also hasn’t been seen in public with her husband, Ben Affleck, since May. She spent much of the month of July in the Hamptons while Affleck is back in Los Angeles.

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Post

In the first photo shared by Lopez, she was lying on a bed and gave the camera a simple smile. She placed one hand on her forehead over her right eye and looked into the camera lens. The second picture she snapped in a mirror, showing off her complete look. In the third pic, Lopez was back in bed, laughing.

Lopez’s positive approach to the weekend was well recognized by dozens of fans. Although the former “American Idol” judge limited comments on her post, more than 200 Instagram users left her feedback.

“We miss your music and amazing performances,” one person wrote.

“Yaay amen! What a beautiful smile. I love seeing you like that. Have the coolest Saturday! Te amo,” someone else added.

“I love to see you smiling and enjoying life. I love you very much Jen,” a third comment read.

“That last picture though! Omg, you kill my heart, you are so beautiful, enjoy your day @jlo sending love and positive energy your way,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Rumors About Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage to Ben Affleck Have Been Plentiful

Lopez and Affleck have not addressed the rumors surrounding their marriage. And while both have been wearing their wedding rings, neither of them publicly acknowledged their 2-year wedding anniversary on July 16.

Instead, it was just another day on Long Island for Lopez (and in Los Angeles for Affleck).

According to photos posted by Page Six, Lopez was spotted riding around town with her manager, Benny Medina. She also got some fresh air by going for a bike ride with friends. The “Atlas” star also enjoyed a meal at a restaurant called Arthur & Sons along with her son, Max, and an assistant, according to another report by Page Six.

Most fans seem convinced that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage is over, especially after the two listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. Sources say that they are taking their time to figure things out, partially because their children are involved.

They “are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been,” a source told ET.

Lopez is a mom to twins Max and Emme with ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

