Jennifer Lopez Looks Strained in Photos After Posting Breakup Song

Jennifer Lopez looked “tense” and strained in the Hamptons as she was photographed in a flowing pink floral dress with her daughter, Emme, and friends, according to a series of photos published by Life & Style Magazine.

The photos, in which she doesn’t crack a smile, were published the day after Lopez posted a throwback music video on July 7 commemorating her 2021 song about breakups.

Life & Style described Lopez as looking “tense” during the outing.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck was photographed going to his office in Los Angeles, California, according to DailyMail.com, as the couple continue to operate on opposite coasts. In early June, TMZ reported that they’re living apart and trying to sell their marital home, but they have never confirmed a split.

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed During a ‘Shopping Trip’ in the Hamptons

According to Life & Style, the photos of Lopez in the pink dress, which she accessorized with a cross necklace, were taken during a “shopping trip.” Her manager Benny Medina was with the group, the magazine reported, adding that she, Emme and the others “rode around town” in a jeep.

Lopez has been posting photos and videos from her Hamptons vacation on her Instagram page, either alone, with friends, or with Emme, but with no Affleck in sight.

Lopez went for a bike ride in the Hamptons with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey, according to a photo he shared to Instagram on July 7.

The Song Jennifer Lopez Posted Contains the Lyrics, ‘Her Life Is Better Now Without Him’

The song Lopez posted the day before she was photographed in a pink dress is called “Cambia El Paso,” and, according to Rolling Stone, it was her first release of 2021.

The video shows Lopez in a jewel-covered bra on a beach and dancing. “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso … ☀️🌴” she wrote.

However, the lyrics are about breaking up with someone. “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms. She knows that, she knows that,” the English translation of the song says. According to People Magazine, Lopez did not post that section of the song, though.

The lyrics continue, “Her life is better now without him. She knows that her hips don’t fail her. She doesn’t need anyone to be well. She doesn’t fail, she doesn’t fail.”

It continues, “She’s staying single. Now she makes love to whoever she wants . . . She left him because no one leaves her (You’re a jerk, hehe). She got ready for it, now was when she let go . . . You lied to her and it didn’t work out. You broke the code, she forgot you (Yah!).”

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” Lopez told SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. For me because I started as a dancer, for me, dance is life, and joy and happiness. Whenever I’m talking about dance, I’m talking about something else.”

On the 4th of July, Affleck smiling during a lunch out with two of his kids, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.