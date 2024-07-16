‘Horrified’ Jennifer Lopez Felt Ben Affleck’s Actions Were ‘Slap in the Face’: Report

Jennifer Lopez was “horrified” and considered it a “real slap in the face” when she came back from a European vacation to discover that her husband Ben Affleck had moved all of his belongings out of their marital home, OK! Magazine reported.

“Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone,” a source told the magazine for a July 13 report, adding that Lopez considered Affleck’s approach to be “very cold, like a military operation.”

“As far as she’s concerned, a real slap in the face,” the source told OK!. In contrast, the source told OK! that Lopez doesn’t want to “waste her time” doing “an inventory of their belongings.”

TMZ reported in early June that Lopez and Affleck were trying to sell their marital home and are living apart, after he moved into a rental property in Brentwood, California. At that time, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was imminent. As of July 16, they had not taken official action to divorce, although they also have done little publicly to quell speculation that they plan to do so.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce, either, despite spending summer vacations apart, with Lopez most recently posting Instagram photos showing herself alone in the Hamptons. Then, on June 28, People Magazine reported that Affleck had emptied the house of his belongings while Lopez was on a whirlwind vacation to Europe.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are in a ‘Rush’ to Sell Their Marital Home, Reports Say

US Weekly also reported that Lopez and Affleck are in a “rush” to sell the marital mansion in California. They decided to publicly list the house, the magazine reported on July 13.

“They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week,” a source told Us Weekly. “They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property. They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

The source told US that the couple “never felt settled” in the “incredibly huge house” because they “rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them.”

Selling the house is the “first step” toward a divorce, US reported.

“Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step,” the source told US Weekly.

Jennifer Lopez Was Seen Hanging Out With Ben Affleck’s Daughter, Violet, in the Hamptons

Despite the rumored estrangement in her marriage, Lopez was photographed spending time with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck in the Hamptons, where they visited the Chanel store on July 13, according to US Weekly.

Violet and Lopez even locked arms while out in the Hamptons, the magazine reported.

Lopez and Affleck have a blended family; he has three kids, including Violet, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez has two kids, twins, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.