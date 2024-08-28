More Bad News for Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to end their marriage. And, just a week after JLo filed for divorce, TMZ is reporting that there’s more bad news; their Beverly Hills mansion, listed for $68 million, hasn’t sold. Not only that, but there aren’t any “serious offers” on the table for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode, either, per the outlet.

A real estate source told TMZ that it’s tough to turn a house over in just a year’s time, especially at an increased price; Bennifer purchased the home for $60 million in July 2023. Couple that with high interest rates, and things aren’t looking too good. Moreover, a source told TMZ that there’s only a small market for homes of that price. To put it into perspective, the New York Post previously reported that the tax bill alone is some $400,000 per year.

The impressive mansion officially hit the market in July 2024. TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck listed their home with Mauricio Umansky‘s company, The Agency.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Listed the Home Through The Agency

According to the Wall Street Journal, it took Affleck and Lopez “months” to find the perfect home. When their relationship soured, however, putting the house up for sale seemed like the first step in getting their split in order.

Since listing the home, Affleck has purchased his own bachelor pad. According to People magazine, Affleck closed escrow on July 24 — JLo’s 55th birthday. Per TMZ, Affleck dropped $20.5 million on his new home, which is located in the Pacific Palisades.

As for Lopez, she’s been house shopping, though she hasn’t settled on the perfect place just yet. In early August, she looked at a $22 million home in Beverly Hills, according to Page Six. Prior to that, JLo was spotted checking out property in New York’s Upper West Side.

In a People magazine story published on August 21, a source was quoted as saying that the “Marry Me” star started shopping for a house in April. Lopez may have not filed for divorce until mid-August, but she did list her date of separation from Affleck as April 26, per People.

Fans Reacted to Photos of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Mansion on Instagram

The 38,000 square foot home may not have any offers coming in, but sources tell TMZ that there’s been plenty of showings.

And, despite its hefty price tag, many people can’t deny that the home is “stunning.” After a listing agent named Brandon Graves shared details about the home on Instagram, dozens of people left their feedback in the comments section.

“I must say this home is stunning it’s actually hard to believe that somebody would own something like that but does the price tag that comes with being so rich money cannot buy you happiness they probably never even sit in at home maybe but a week out of their marriage how sad is that,” one person wrote.

“Even more beautiful in person,” someone else said.

“Looks like a nice home,” a third comment read.

