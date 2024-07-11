Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make First Public Move as Divorce Rumors Intensify

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have listed their home for sale — publicly, according to TMZ. Up until July 11, there had been rumors that the home had been listed privately, as the couple presumably wanted to keep things quiet. However, the Beverly Hills mansion is currently listed in MLS.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom house is listed for $68 million, just a few million more than what Affleck and Lopez paid for it last year.

The home is listed through The Agency, which is owned by Mauricio Umansky. The listing agent is Santiago Arana, who is the No. 6 real estate agent in the country, according to his bio on The Agency’s website. Arana also carried the listing prior, selling the home to Lopez and Affleck in 2023.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken out about listing the home for sale.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Home Features an Infinity Edge Swimming Pool & a Basketball Court

Lopez and Affleck took time to find the perfect place to call home when they started looking at property together.

After finding the mansion, the two seemed to be happy to settle in and blend their respective families with a home base. The abode features a number of luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool, an elevator, and a sports lounge.

“The complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar. The grounds are adorned with a stunning zero-edge pool that artfully frames the expansive estate and its picturesque views, offering a haven of tranquility amidst lush surroundings,” reads the listing, in part.

As for why the two have decided to sell the home, the consensus seems to be that they’re marriage is coming to an end. However, a source told People magazine that neither party was really in love with the place.

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” someone told the outlet, adding that the home was “way too big” for Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez Went House Hunting With a Friend in Los Angeles

In April, the New York Post reported that Lopez and Affleck were looking at properties to rent in New York City.

“One of the spots they toured was a family-size townhouse at 226 E. 68th St. that’s asking a cool $45,000 a month. Another residence they saw was a 3,024-square-foot townhouse at 342 E. 69th St. that’s on the market for $5.95 million,” the outlet reported.

It’s unclear if Affleck and Lopez ever pulled the trigger on a place in the Big Apple. A month later, TMZ reported that Lopez was looking at homes in Los Angeles with a gal pal.

Lopez has had quite the real estate portfolio over the course of her career, according to Architectural Digest. She has owned more than $100 million in real estate in the United States. Some of her more impressive properties include a beach front estate in Malibu.

Through her various relationships, Lopez has bought and sold a number of different properties.

