Jennifer Lopez Staged Photo at Ice Cream Shop in ‘Weird’ Incident, TV Star’s Husband Says

Former television star Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman accused Jennifer Lopez of staging a visit to an ice cream shop for publicity in a podcast appearance.

Port, who appeared on “The Hills,” spoke about Lopez with Rosenman on her podcast, “With Whit.”

“Date Night from the Glamptons! We Saw JLO Eating Ice Cream,” the episode is titled.

In the Lopez segment, Rosenman brought up the Candy Kitchen ice cream shop in Bridgehampton.

“I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to go get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot. Don’t you think that’s what she was doing?” Port asked her husband in the podcast. He agreed with the sentiment.

Rosenman said Lopez “did not even go in. She was just there for the exterior. Which, like, is that weird?”

“We were discussing – is it weird that J-Lo had a set-up paparazzi shot outside the Candy Kitchen,” he said. “The only reason I would think it would be weird is she is already as famous as you can be. Why does she need to sort of stoke the flames of her own fame? It seems unnecessary.”

Lopez spent several weeks in the Hamptons starting with the July 4 holiday, frequently posting photos to her Instagram page and story. She also was photographed multiple times out and about in the area, as divorce speculation swirled around Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, who remained in Los Angeles.

Whitney Port Said Lopez’s Vibe Is ‘Looking Hot in Cute Settings’

The pair speculated about Lopez’s motivations during their podcast. “I feel like that’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. And she’s always looking hot. And I think her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going, you know?” Port responded.

Rosenman added, “Fair enough. Fair enough. I mean, I guess I’m saying, why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?”

“I think some people are addicted to it,” Port said.

“Right,” Rosenman said.

Rosenman said if he had Lopez’s money, he would “just be done. We would just be on the beach.” He said he wouldn’t “need to call the paps to get extra attention.”

“Maybe she’s addicted to attention,” he said, to which Port agreed.

Jennifer Lopez Was Seen Visiting Candy Kitchen With Her Son, Max, Reports Say

On July 24, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lopez “spent her birthday in Bridgehampton, New York.”

“On Wednesday, Lopez stepped out to visit Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton, New York, alongside her 16-year-old son, Max, and a male friend, an eyewitness told ET,” the site reported.

“She was with a guy friend who was wearing a birthday tiara and Max. JLo was in a green dress and rode her bike to and from there,” the eyewitness said, according to ET. “Max arrived in a car driven by a female friend and left in the car. He walked out before JLo.”

ET quoted the source as saying, “JLo looked happy and content. A fan shouted out to wish her a happy birthday and she thanked them. JLo and her other friend then rode away on their bikes.”

It’s not clear whether that was the same outing discussed by Port and Rosenman on the podcast, however.