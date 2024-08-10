Jennifer Lopez Shows Off ‘Summer Crush’ on Instagram Page as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Lopez shared a video to her Instagram page on August 9, in which she wrote about her “summer crush.” However, it was a promotional video, in which she was hawking her alcohol beverage brand, Delola.

“Slush summer crush ☀️ @Delola,” she wrote with the video.

“This by the pool on a hot summer day is a perfection. Make my favorite summer drink with me and my friends, a Delola slushie cocktail,” Lopez says in the video, standing by a blender with two friends.

“You need to try this,” she says, explaining that the drink concoction is made with a bottle of Delola, frozen fruit, and ice. She also shared a shorter version of the video to her Instagram story. Lopez’s promotional videos come as reports of her marital problems with husband Ben Affleck continue to rage, with Page Six reporting that they are expected to get divorced by the end of summer.

Fans Responded Positively to the Video on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Page

Jennifer Lopez was seen out for lunch with her child in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/JDhl0NJHP1 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 10, 2024

Fans filled Lopez’s comment thread with positive comments. “Look at the queen of summer with Delola 🍹🥰 You are Wonderful!” wrote one. “This looks so good!! Can’t wait to make some,” wrote another.

“That looks a lot better than the blueberry slush I brought home from the 7-Eleven, 😮” wrote another fan.

Delola’s website says the brand was founded by Lopez. “Welcome to the Delola Life! Delola is crafted to set you free. Our ready to enjoy world-class crafted cocktails have been thoughtfully crafted with premium liquor, and natural botanicals, are lower in calories* and are gluten-free. With Delola, you can have all the fun without all the effort,” it reads.

Light margarita and paloma rosa are some of the cocktails in the line. Lopez has used her Instagram page multiple times to push the beverage line this summer; for example, on July 31, she shared a video showing her riding her bicycle to a liquor store to get Delola bottles. She has 251 million followers on Instagram.

Ben Affleck Has Been Working & Spending Time With His Kids, Reports Say

While Lopez pushes her products on Instagram, her husband, Ben Affleck, is working and spending time with his kids, as divorce rumors around the couple show no sign of abating, according to People.

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop,” a source told People of Affleck. “The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too.”

Lopez and Affleck have spent a lot of the summer on different coasts, as she vacationed in the Hamptons while he remained in Los Angeles. However, Lopez returned to Los Angeles, where she was spotted having lunch with her child, Emme. TMZ reported that Lopez was wearing her wedding ring during the outing, but she remained silent when photographers asked her how she and Affleck were doing.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck are no longer speaking with each other, and Affleck has purchased a new home. In early June, TMZ reported that divorce between the two was “imminent” and that Affleck had moved out of their marital home, which they were trying to sell. However, no divorce filing has emerged, and neither Lopez nor Affleck has even confirmed that they are having marital problems.