Jennifer Lopez Returns to Instagram After Filing for Divorce

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t made any public comments about her split from Ben Affleck since she filed for divorce on August 20. The “Marry Me” actress has posted to social media, however, returning to the Instagram platform on August 23.

Lopez took to her Instagram Stories to repost a selfie that was shared by a fan account. In the snap, JLo held her phone out in front of her as she posed in a fuzzy pink bathrobe. She had on a full face of makeup and wore her blonder-than-normal hair in voluminous curls.

According to People magazine, the photo was from a December 2020 “glam session.” Given the date provided, the picture was taken just months before Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck.

Fans Have Been Showing Jennifer Lopez Support on Instagram

Following Lopez’s August 20 divorce filing, many fans have taken to the comments section of the posts on her Instagram feed to show her love and support. This is the case on her most recent post (at the time of this writing), which was uploaded on August 16. That particular post is a promo for Delola. In it, Lopez, who has her hair in a ponytail, drinks directly from the bottle.

“Okay who else has seen this video on repeat and still #cantgetenough because I know I can’t she’s gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You deserve so much happiness. Hope yous had a blast, looked like you did,” someone else said.

“Never been prouder to call you my whole entire world,” a third Instagram user added.

“Living your best life, I love seeing you happy and enjoying every moment! Sending virtual hugs,” a fourth comment read.

“Dear Jennifer, please always remember that you are LOVED,” another fan wrote.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Active on Social Media as Rumors About Her Marriage Swirled

While Lopez hasn’t addressed any of the rumors about her marriage, she has been active on social media. She has shared plenty of photos on her feed over the past couple of months. Additionally, she has been promoting her line of ready-to-drink cocktails called Delola. One thing that has been missing from her social media, however, is Affleck.

Without giving too much away, JLo has kept things breezy on her Instagram account — and she’s even posted pics in which she’s been wearing her wedding ring. However, when it came to her birthday, for example, she took a moment to address her fans and thank them for their support over the years.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” her message read, in part.

