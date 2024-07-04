Jennifer Lopez Sends Message About Independence as Divorce Speculation Rages

Jennifer Lopez sent a message about Independence Day and looked exuberant going into the July 4 weekend in an Instagram story posted on July 3.

Despite ongoing speculation about the grim state of her marriage to Ben Affleck, Lopez showcased herself looking joyful for the 4th of July weekend.

The story starts with a video of a man and woman dancing, “No one man should have all that sauce dear Lord” says the caption.

“Long weekend mood…” Lopez wrote. The story then switches to a recipe with chili lime skewers and Lopez’s cocktail brand.

“The perfect pairing – chili lime skewers and a Delola light margarita,” it says.

Finally, she shared a screenshot of a photo showing her glammed up in front of a pool holding a drink from the Delola page and wrote, “Happy July 4th weekend,” before switching to a video showing Lopez in a convertible with her daughter Emme looking extremely happy. A caption on that video translates to, “Good morning, my people.” Page Six described it as a “freeing moment.”

Affleck is nowhere to be seen in the posts. Affleck has not posted on his Instagram page since May.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Been Spotted on Different Coasts With the Holiday Approaching

According to People Magazine, Lopez and Affleck appear to be celebrating the holiday across the country from each other, with Affleck being spotted in Los Angeles and Lopez in New York.

On July 3, Affleck was spotted going to his office in California, while wearing his wedding ring, according to People.

She was spotted walking in New York, wearing a crop top that says “J.Lo be my mama,” according to photos published by Page Six.

Page Six previously reported that the pair actually split up in March and that their relationship is over. However, they have not filed for divorce. They also have not confirmed that they intend to do so.

Ben Affleck Was Seen Going to a Ramen Restaurant With 2 of His Kids

While Lopez plans for her long weekend on the east coast, Affleck was also photographed with two of his kids with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles, Page Six reported.

He was seen “enjoying a ramen outing with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s kids Violet and Seraphina at Kaz The Soba Place,” the site reported.

Photos published by Page Six show Affleck smiling as his daughter Violet put her arm around him.

In early June, TMZ reported that Affleck and Lopez had separated and were living in different residences while they tried to put their marital home on the market. Affleck is living in a rental property in Brentwood, according to TMZ.

Despite the turmoil, Lopez has appeared to enjoy her summer, traveling to both France and Italy, where she was photographed taking selfies of herself while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit on a speedboat, according to photos published by People. She then traveled to Paris, France, to attend the Dior fashion show, according to photos posted on her Instagram page. She and Affleck have not been photographed together since her return, although Lopez was seen going to Affleck’s office, TMZ reported.