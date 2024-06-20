Jennifer Lopez Caught on Video Vacationing Without Ben Affleck in Italy

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez has been captured on video vacationing in Positano, Italy, without husband Ben Affleck as the couple continues to weather reports of turmoil in their marriage and potentially a looming divorce.

TMZ published the video, which shows Lopez, sans Affleck, with friends on a beach in the Italian town. “We love you,” a person who appears to be a fan says to Lopez as she walks with a friend.

“#JenniferLopez was spotted vacationing alone in Italy amid her marriage drama with #BenAffleck 👀,” TMZ wrote on X, sharing the video on June 18. TMZ described Lopez as surfacing in Italy “solo,” meaning without her husband.

The video comes as a large Airstream RV was spotted being pulled into Affleck’s rental home. Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are planning on divorcing, but TMZ reported in early June that they are now living apart and their more than $60 million marital home has been placed on the market.

Jennifer Lopez Is Vacationing at a Cliffside Village, Reports Say

A series of photos also emerged showing Lopez in a yellow shorts and tube top ensemble, on the Italian vacation, sitting alone at one point. People Magazine reported that Lopez was photographed in Italy on June 18.

(31 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez on a boat in Italy – June 18, 2024

Page Six reported that Lopez was vacationing “at a hotel in Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast.”

According to TMZ, after the video ended, Lopez and her friends boarded the boat. TMZ reported that she looked “happy and relaxed” on the vacation and that there was no sign of either Affleck or Lopez’s two kids. Her friends were not named.

Jennifer Lopez Has Praised the Italian Lifestyle

In 2023, Lopez spoke to Travel + Leisure about her love for Italy. “I love Sorrento, Capri, Revello, those types of places,” she told the site.

“I’m not a big vacation person to begin with, it’s always been work, work, work,” she told the publication. “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it. I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this what I’ve been missing my whole life?'”

She added, “It was just a lifestyle there that was much more relaxed and I tried a spritz.”

“I just love being on the water, to be honest. I feel like the water is really something that calms me. I can actually sit still and stare at the ocean and at the sky,” she said to Travel + Leisure. “I like just being right there on the coast is beautiful and eating outside and enjoying the fresh air. I think it’s because I’m always inside at the studios and sets, recording sessions inside, that being outside is like a luxury for me.”

Ben Affleck, Who Previously Took Summer Vacations With Jennifer Lopez, Was Photographed in Los Angeles Riding a Motorcycle With His son

While Lopez vacationed in Italy, Affleck was spotted riding a motorcycle with his son, Samuel, 12, in Los Angeles, California, Page Six reported.

According to People Magazine, Affleck used to accompany Lopez on overseas trips.

For example, the couple previously traveled to both France and Italy during summer months, and they spent their honeymoon in Italy in 2022, according to People. The couple also visited the island of Capri, the magazine reported.