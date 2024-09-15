Jennifer Lopez Spotted Kissing Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Turmoil: Report

Jennifer Lopez was spotted “holding hands and kissing” her estranged husband Ben Affleck amid the couple’s ongoing divorce, Page Six reported.

A source told Page Six that Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were seen having brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on September 14. “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source told Page Six.

However, other reports described the outing as tense and kissing-free. According to TMZ, “There was absolutely no PDA between Ben and Jenn — not even the slightest bit of touching. In fact, it seems pretty frigid between the two.” It’s not clear whether TMZ’s sources observed Lopez and Affleck inside the venue, however.

Lopez and Affleck “have reunited amid their divorce,” Page Six reported. However, Page Six reported that the pair were photographed “having what appeared to be an intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building.”

Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Was Also Seen at the Establishment, Reports Say

Furthermore, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner “was seen leaving the hotel with her kids after grabbing brunch,” Page Six reported, adding that two of the Affleck/Garner children and Lopez’s two kids accompanied the adults to the brunch.

A series of photos published on Instagram by the page Backgrid USA show Lopez walking with Affleck into the hotel and then sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle he was driving.

Backgrid USA wrote with the photos, “Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted reuniting for brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids. This is their first public reunion since filing for divorce. The estranged couple was accompanied by their children from previous marriages, including Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner and Jennifer’s twins with Marc Anthony.”

Garner is not featured in the photos.

TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck did not look very happy as they walked inside together. The entertainment news site described the pair as seeming “frustrated to be there at times” and reported that Affleck was seen “throwing up his hands and getting close to Lopez’s face during their walk-in.”

His body language on the way into the hotel “suggests he’s not thrilled with his soon-to-be ex-wife,” TMZ reported. It’s the first time Lopez and Affleck have been seen in public together since Lopez’s August 20 divorce filing.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Seems Much Happier’ in Recent Days, Reports Say

Lopez recently attended the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable” at the Toronto International Film Festival a week before reuniting with Affleck for brunch. Although he co-produced the movie, Affleck was absent from the festival, People reported.

“The film festival truly uplifted her,” the source told People. “She was excited to focus on work again.”

A second source told People that Lopez “seems much happier than a few weeks ago,” saying she “continues to look for a new home for her and the kids” and is “taking her time.”

People’s source noted that Lopez was “so over all the attention on her personal life.”