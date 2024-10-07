Photographer Recalls Viral Photo of Diddy Kissing Jennifer Lopez: Report

The celebrity photographer who took a viral 1999 photo of Jennifer Lopez kissing Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out about the photo and what else she witnessed at Combs’ infamous “white parties,” according to Fox News.

Selma Fonseca, described as a “celebrity photographer,” attended “20 to 30” Diddy parties, according to Fox News, which reported that Fonseca “reportedly broke the news of his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 1999.”

“I mean, all his parties were incredible: the best food, the best music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire,” Fonseca told Fox News.

Fonseca also described taking the famous photo of Lopez kissing Diddy, which was the first photographic confirmation that they were in a romance.

“He had just bought that house in the Hamptons, and he had the white party where I was able to photograph him and J-Lo on the balcony kissing each other,” she recalled to Fox News. “And I broke the news that they were dating because there were rumors they were dating, but nobody had proof.”

Diddy is now accused in New York of federal charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering accusations involving the abuse of women. Lopez, James, and the other celebrities at the party have not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the parties.

The Photographer Said That Diddy’s Parties Were Like a ‘Mini Circus,’ the Report Says

The photographer also described what Diddy’s parties were like.

“It was like a mini-circus,” she told Fox. “LeBron James said, ‘There’s no party, like a Diddy party.’ There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted.”

She added to Fox, “He would walk around, say hello to everyone. He was always out and about and doing something, talking on the mic and at the DJ booth.”

“There was no VIP area that was closed off,” she continued in the interview. “It was like everybody was a VIP in East Hampton. He had some people go inside the living room, and he also had the bedroom upstairs on the balcony. So, people would go inside, but not everybody was allowed inside.”

According to the photographer’s interview with Fox, “I never saw anything out of the ordinary, only that the performers were very sexual and very sexy all the time. There were geishas walking around. There were women in very skimpy outfits walking around, dancing on top of pedestals. But that’s like something that he just wanted, just to entertain people. I’ve seen naked people at his parties.”

A Photo of Jennifer Lopez in Bed With Diddy Years Ago Also Went Viral

A photo of Lopez in a bed with Diddy at a party has also gone viral on X since Diddy’s federal charges. Lopez has not spoken out about the accusations.

According to TODAY, Lopez and Diddy dated from 1999 through 2001.

The couple “ruled red carpet appearances” and were together at “one of his first famous all-white parties in the Hamptons,” TODAY reported.

However, they broke up in the wake of controversy when Diddy was arrested on gun charges following a shooting with Lopez in attendance, TODAY reported. He was not convicted, however, TODAY reported.