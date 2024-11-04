Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘Tiniest Knit Shorts’ in ‘Stunningly Gorgeous’ Photos

Jennifer Lopez drew rave reviews online for her fall outfit wearing what InStyle dubbed the “tiniest knit shorts.”

Photos and video showed Lopez paired the shorts with a sweater and knee-high boots. Photos were widely shared on X showing the outfit.

According to InStyle, the outfit Lopez, 55, wore was an “orangey-brown Gucci sweater set.” In Style referred to the shorts as “micro shorts.” Others called it a “bold” fashion station on X. Lopez wore the outfit to a New York City event.

InStyle reported that caramel is breaking out as a trendy fall fashion color; Lopez has been seen in the color several times this fall.

Fans Raved About the Micro Shorts Look on Social Media

Play

Fans were generally positive about the look on social media.

“She is absolutely flawless,” a person wrote on X. “Beautiful sexy breathtaking glamorous and stunningly gorgeous,” a wrote wrote.

“Honestly, this is the perfect outfit for the strange weather we’ve been having this fall,” wrote a woman on X. “Always at forefront of fashion, look spectacular,” wrote another.

“That look is everything! You’re a total knockout,” another person wrote.

Lopez wore the outfit at an event showcasing her new movie “Unstoppable,” where she also took the opportunity to urge people to go vote, video shows.

Jennifer Lopez Has Posed in Miniskirts Several Times as Part of Her Fall Fashion

Lopez has been showing off her legs in outfits a lot recently. She wore a bubblegum pink outfit to a photo call for her new movie “Unstoppable.” She posted a series of photos in that outfit to her Instagram page on October 26 at the AFI Fest.

Lopez also wore a mini shirt with matching suit outfit and knee-high boots in other photos. Lopez posted photos showing her in that outfit to her Instagram page. One of the pictures showed her getting on an airplane. The collage was captioned simply “Dior.”

Fans raved about that outfit also on her Instagram comment thread. “This look is everything! You look so gorgeous,” wrote one fan on the comment thread. “You look is PERFECT, you’re PERFECT. Love u,” another person wrote. “You looks so beautiful with this outfit😍” wrote another person.

Lopez filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20. Since then, she has rocked a series of fall outfits after posting vacation selfies and glamour shots to her Instagram page throughout the summer. Some of the photos come from appearances this fall that Lopez is making for her new movie “Unstoppable,” which was shepherded by the production house that Affleck co-owns.

Affleck has not shown up on the red carpet or to any of the promotional events for the movie. However, he did praise Lopez’s performance in it, as well as the other actors, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, E! News reported. According to E! News, Affleck called Lopez “spectacular” in the movie and he praised the passion that she and other actors showed for the story, which follows the life of an actor who succeeds as a wrestler despite only having one leg.