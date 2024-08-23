Jennifer Lopez’s Reason for Ben Affleck Split Revealed: Report

Now that Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, some fans have been wondering what caused their 2-year marriage to fall apart.

A source told People magazine that Affleck and Lopez “really loved each other — and it happened quickly,” seemingly referring to their rekindled romance.

“They were really going to give it a try, and they did. These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? And the world wanted it,” the source added.

The source went on to say that JLo and Affleck are “very different people” and that while she enjoys going out, the “Argo” actor is “more of an introvert.” This disconnect may have been the reason that things didn’t work for the pair.

Lopez and Affleck got married in 2022, a little more than a year after reigniting their 17-year-old romance. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lopez cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Issues May Have Started Right After Their Wedding

After exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Nevada, and celebrating with a big wedding soiree in Georgia, Lopez and Affleck jetted off to Lake Como, Italy, for their honeymoon. At least one source claims that the honeymoon marked the start of Bennifer’s marital problems.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” a source told Page Six.

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the source continued.

A second source told the outlet that Affleck was in a “vulnerable state” at the start of his marriage due to his ongoing sobriety. “Their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said.

Ben Affleck Showed No ‘Signs’ That He Wanted to Work Things Out

Play

Affleck often looked upset or even angry when at various public events. His unhappy looks caused a lot of speculation about his relationship. However, in March 2023, he told Kevin Hart the reason.

“People see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera sticking in my face. And I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,'” he explained on an episode of “Hart to Heart.”

“I have resting hard face,” he later added.

Meanwhile, in more recent months, Affleck and Lopez essentially stopped appearing in public together. Moreover, JLo hadn’t shared anything about her husband on social media in months. Couple that with her spending her birthday (and subsequent wedding anniversary) on a different coast than the “Good Will Hunting” star and, well, rumors took over the internet.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” a source told People magazine.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Dissed Again